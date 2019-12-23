There is still time for seniors ages 60 and older who are interested to take a free Tai Chi Class at the DeKalb County Council on Aging.
Class meets on Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. through Feb. 11, 2020.
Frank Kenney, Tai Chi instructor, who is certified by the Tai Chi for Health Institute, has been practicing Tai Chi for 10 years and instructing for eight.
Kenney said Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese tradition that today is practiced as a form of graceful exercise and involves a series of movements performed in a slow and focused manner.
This form of low impact exercise is said to help improve your balance and assist in fall prevention.
“We have students who do it all sitting, but the important thing is to keep moving,” he said.
According to Kenney, this form of exercise can help a person deal with chronic conditions, including arthritis, depression and neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s.
“I enjoy it, but I also do it for a reason, and that reason is that I have Multiple Sclerosis and it helps in the sense that someone
with a condition like mine and probably other people whose stories I don’t know we all have to keep moving,” he said.
Kenney said he has balance and some muscular problems, but, in his class, they have to move very slow.
“Those of us who have mobility problems who can’t move quickly anyhow, the slow-motion really works in our favor,” he said.
He said right now; the class fluctuates between 10 to 16 participants.
The class consists of a 16-week session with participants meeting once a week to learn a 21-move routine.
He said although the number 21 sounds scary, some of the moves repeat themselves, and the whole routine, once you learn it, runs about three-and-a-half minutes.
“I like to tell people not to worry about what the person next to you is doing, operate in your comfort zone because that’s what we are all doing,” said Kenney.
Kenney is retired from an unrelated field and currently volunteers his time at the DeKalb County Council on Aging.
“I like working with people, and learning to teach was the next thing I knew I needed to do,” he said.
Kenney said he and his wife, Alice, moved to the area from upstate New York and have recently moved to a home in Cloudland, Georgia.
“We like it here. Everybody we meet has been incredibly friendly,” he said.
Although this class only has a few weeks left, Kenney said there will be another 16-week class starting Feb. 25 through June 9, 2020.
For more information, call 256-845-8590. DeKalb County Council on Aging is located at 600 Tyler Ave. SE, Fort Payne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.