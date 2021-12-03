The DeKalb County Board of Education on Tuesday adopted the new district lines following the results of the 2020 Census.
The population result from the Census called for the redistricting of the county school board district to better balance the numbers among board members.
Board Chairman Randy Peppers said District 1 and 2 held the largest populations, followed by District 3, while District 4 and 5 fell under.
"District 4 and 5 on the north end of the County were under, so they had to increase a good bit," he said. "We had to pull a little away from everyone to get the averages to balance out. So that we stay in compliance with the state on that."
Referencing the new district map, Robert Elliot's District 5 acquired the Adamsburg area from Carol Hiett's District 3 and Monty Darwin's District 4, gaining some of District 3 territory around the Jackson County line in Powell.
"Mr. Peppers and I both had way over the number in terms of where we are based on the population in the county," said District 2 board member Chris Andrews. "We ended up shifting our lines a little bit to get some more numbers towards the north end of the county."
Peppers said the only notable change between Districts 1 and 2 included Andrews gaining part of the territory near the Marshall County line on Alabama 68 outside of Kilpatrick.
"I think I got a little bit from Chris [Andrews] around the Grove Oak area," said Hiett. "The city limits of Fort Payne had to be taken out because they don't vote in the superintendent or county board race."
Population count by school board district are as follows:
• District I (Randy Peppers) 11,712
• District 2 (Chris Andrews) 11,903
• District 3 (Carol Hiett) 11,526
• District 4 (Monty Darwin) 10,805
• District 5 (Robert Elliott) 10,782
• Fort Payne - 14877
The board approved Resolution No. 2021-001: DeKalb County Board of Education Redistricting during the regular meeting.
During Tuesday night's meeting, the board also elected Chris Andrews as the new board Chairman, replacing current Chairman Randy Peppers, who held the position for the last three years.
Carol Hiett was selected as Vice-Chairwoman, replacing current Vice-Chairman Robert Elliot.
Board members took the opportunity to thank Peppers for his dedication and work as Chairman during his term. The change will take effect in the Jan. 20, 2022 meeting.
The board also:
• approved the school system’s financial statements/general fund bank reconciliation and local school fund balance for September 2021 and October 2021, bill and accounts
• approved the following early graduates: Timothy McKinney - Collinsville High School, Kayla Ford - Collinsville High School, Hayven Heaton - Plainview High School, Shelby Thompson - Ider High School, Alivia Terrell - Sylvania High School, Kennedy Clem - Fyffe High School, Jaden Spears - Fyffe High School, Tyla Mize - Fyffe High School, Autumn Owen - Fyffe High School and Aubrey Jones - Fyffe High School
• held an executive session for a student discipline hearing. Following the executive session, the board voted to expel student A until January of 2023.
• approved the following bids: Southland - International Buses - 10 Type C-72 at $891,497.80, Southland - International Bus - 1 Type C-72 Special Needs at $114,035.94 and Southland - International Bus - 3 Type C-72 Special Needs at $307,018.14
• approved the following retirements and resignations: Angela Bennett - Bus Driver - Collinsville High School - Retirement - 1/1/22, Tammy Greenleaf - CNP Worker - Fyffe High School - Resignation - 11/12/21 and Carrie Brock - Elementary Teacher - Crossville Middle School - Resignation - 12/17/21
• approved the leave of absence of Luis Segura - mathematics teacher - Collinsville High School - 8/13/21 - 1/2/22 (adjust end date from 5/27/22), Haley Harville-York - science teacher - Fyffe High School - 1/18/22-4/3/22, Crystal Gladden - itinerant special education teacher - Collinsville High School - 12/6/21-1/31/22 and Whitney Whiteside - assistant principal - Plainview High School - 1/3/22-3/4/22
• approved the transfer of Mahala Patterson from Assistant Custodian (9-month/4-hour) to Assistant Custodian (9-month/7-hour) at Plainview High School; David Short from Assistant Custodian (9-month/7-hour) to Assistant Custodian (9-month/4-hour) at Plainview High School, Eric Bryant from 9.5 month Assistant Principal to 10-month Assistant Principal at Crossville Elementary School (2021-316), Heath Thrash from 9.5 month Assistant Principal to 10-month Assistant Principal at Fyffe High School (2021-318), Nicole Carroll from 9.5 month Assistant Principal to 10-month Assistant Principal at Sylvania High School (2021-319), Ashlyn Benefield from Itinerant Special Education Paraprofessional to Itinerant Special Education Teacher at Plainview High School (2021-309) and Misty Shelton from Itinerant Special Education Paraprofessional to Itinerant Special Education Teacher at Geraldine High School (2021-324)
• approved the certified placement (All placements are made pending a background review meeting suitability criteria and negative, pre-employment drug screen and appropriate certification): Tanner Nelson - Junior High Baseball Coaching Duties- Collinsville High School
• approved the support placement of Kristi Fant - CNP Worker - Geraldine High School (2021-307) (Effective 11/29/21), Anna Willingham - Itinerant Special Education Paraprofessional - Plainview High School (2021-312), Rex Harrison - Bus Driver - Valley Head High School (2021-314) and Amanda Potter - CNP Worker - Fyffe High School (2021-321)
• approved the following volunteer coaches: Timothy Dalton - cheerleading - Ider High School and Kayla Andrews - basketball - Geraldine High School
• approved the following contracts: Charles Warren - Teaching Services - Ider High School, dam Amos - Secondary Agri-Science - Crossville High School - Local, Mahala Patterson - Custodial Support - Plainview High School - GEER, Baylee Rogers - Occupational Therapy - IDEA B, In-School Intervention - GEER - Ashley Hudgins - Math Teacher - Ruhama Jr. High School - Teresa Jamison - Literacy Teacher - Geraldine High School - Megan Lea - Teacher - Henagar Jr. High School
• approved the following After School Literacy Programs - GEER/ARP ESSER contracts: Suzanne Armstrong - substitute bus driver - Geraldine High School (FY21), Suzanne Armstrong - substitute bus driver - Geraldine High School (FY22), Kelbi Ballenger - substitute teacher - Sylvania High School, Amber Brown - tutor - Crossville Elementary School, Kim DeBoard - tutor - Crossville Elementary School, Amy Gurley - substitute teacher - Sylvania High School, Georganna Crisson - teacher - Crossville High School, Jerry Hams - teacher - Crossville High School, April Ivey - teacher- Crossville High School, Ariel Johnson - teacher - Crossville High School, Peyton Knop - teacher - Crossville High School, Chris Murdock - bus driver - Ruhama Jr. High School, Whittany Nicholas - teacher - Crossville High School, Michael Peppers - bus driver - Crossville High School, Sonya Pope - teacher - Ruhama Jr. High School and Tobey Williamson - teacher - Crossville High School
• approved the following Parenting Partners Facilitator - Title I Contracts: Emily Bales - Crossville Elementary School, Jonathan Bales - Crossville Elementary School, Kristen Bates - Plainview High School, Brenda Gembe Bautista - Crossville Elementary School, Christi Black - Valley Head High School, Tawnya Bobo - Crossville Elementary School, Wanda Burt - Ruhama Jr. High School, Nicole Carroll - Valley Head High School, Claire Chandler - Collinsville High School, Kendall Cochran - Sylvania High School, Heather Conkle - Ruhama Jr. High School, Ashley Crum - Geraldine High School, Carrie Ferguson - Plainview High School, Kelly Freeman - Ider High School, Nancy Frost - Henagar Jr. High School, Lisa Graben - Fyffe High School, April Hall - Fyffe High School, Leisha Hancock - Geraldine High School, Cindy Harrison - Valley Head High School, Lillian Hawkins - Crossville Elementary School, Felecia Higdon - Ider High School, April Hill - Fyffe High School, Ginger Hill - Geraldine High School, Josh Hill - Fyffe High School, Allie Jones - Collinsville High School, Monique Kittle - Sylvania High School, LisaLacy-HenagarJr.HighSchool, Misty McAllister - Henagar Jr. High School, Lori Morgan - Ruhama Jr. High School, Carmen Parker - Sylvania High School, Sarah Parker - Plainview High School, Dana Patterson - Geraldine High School, TaraPickers - Crossville Elementary School, Karyn Pickett - Sylvania High School, Sloan Pope - Plainview High School, Jennifer Ridgeway - Henagar Jr. High School, Brittany Sears - Fyffe High School, Maria Segura - Collinsville High School, Crystal Sewell - Geraldine High School, Alexandria Spurgin - Crossville Elementary, Montye Thompson - Ider High School, Wendy Wheeler - Sylvania High School, Amanda Wilbanks - Plainview High School, Alexa Williams - Crossville Elementary School and Connie Yarbrough - Fyffe High School
• approved the following 21st Century - 21st Century Funds contracts: Amber Brown - Teacher - Crossville Elementary School, Marcia Crump - Bus Driver - Crossville Elementary School, Kim DeBoard - Teacher - Crossville Elementary School, Brenda Garcia - Student Aide - Crossville Elementary School, Amelia Juan - Student Aide - Crossville Elementary School (FY21), Amelia Juan - Student Aide - Crossville Elementary School (FY22), Cristian Linares - Student Aide - Crossville Elementary School and Michael Peppers - Bus Driver - Crossville Elementary School, Homebound Teacher -IDEA B/ Local - Stavy Abigail Darnell, Laura King, Magon McAnelly and Cassidy Romans-Scott
• approved the following superintendent’s recommendations, comments and reports:
- permission to place personnel pending board approval.
- accepted the sale of Moon Lake Elementary School and property to the Town of Mentone.
- approved the Proposed Principal Supplement increase following the loss of various administrators to surrounding areas due to the higher salary.
- approved Scott Timmons Principal Contract.
- approved the Content Filter and Classroom Management Software from Linewize.
- approved the Super Tower MOU with DeKalb County Commission.
– Editor’s note: Look for more information in an upcoming edition of the Times-Journal.
- approved the Energy Service Contract Amendment 4 with Schneider Electric.
• DeKalb County Board members approved the Chief School Financial Officer (CSFO) Salary Increase Proposal of 5%.
The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 20, 2022 with a work session at 4:30 and regular meeting at 5 p.m. in the meeting room of the Facilities Building.
