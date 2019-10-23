Charges pending after driver leaves the scene of an accident

Fort Payne Police Chief Randy Bynum said at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, officers responded to a two-vehicle accident with injuries in the 7000 block of Greenhill Boulevard.
When officers arrived, they found a female victim identified as Tasha Lynn Doyle, of Fort Payne, face down on the ground next to her vehicle that had severe damage.
Bystanders pointed officers to a second vehicle, a silver Ford F150 pickup truck approximately 100 yards away. Bynum said officers checked the second vehicle and were unable to locate a driver. Officers did locate a billfold in the pickup truck with an Alabama drivers license listed to George Brian Beasley, age 58, with a Valley Head address. Doyle and a juvenile victim were transported to DeKalb Regional Medical Center with injuries.
Bynum said the investigation continues with charges pending toward the driver of the pickup.
