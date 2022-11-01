Amendment 7 on the Nov. 8 General Election would change the rules that local governments must follow to use public tax dollars to recruit private companies, as guided Fort Payne’s recent process of approving a Memorandum of Understanding to commit $3.1 million to prepare private property so the Food City grocery chain will open a store at the South Y. 

If Amendment 7 is approved by Alabama voters on Nov. 8, it will change the current provisions of Amendment 772 by removing the requirement that a county or municipality publish a notice of a proposed action in the largest circulating newspaper in the county or city for at least seven days. 

