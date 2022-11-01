Amendment 7 on the Nov. 8 General Election would change the rules that local governments must follow to use public tax dollars to recruit private companies, as guided Fort Payne’s recent process of approving a Memorandum of Understanding to commit $3.1 million to prepare private property so the Food City grocery chain will open a store at the South Y.
If Amendment 7 is approved by Alabama voters on Nov. 8, it will change the current provisions of Amendment 772 by removing the requirement that a county or municipality publish a notice of a proposed action in the largest circulating newspaper in the county or city for at least seven days.
If Amendment 7 is approved, local governments would instead be allowed to publish the notice in any newspaper in the jurisdiction.
At this week’s Fort Payne City Council meeting, Council President Pro Tem Lynn Brewer explained that, with regard to economic development, council members are often restricted from publically discussing which companies they are actively recruiting due to signing non-disclosure agreements and the need to protect sensitive details such as location details, which can potentially drive up real estate prices if a seller learns a potential buyer has deep pockets.
Brewer said she prefers transparency, which Amendment 7 would appear to loosen.
“As a Council person, it is our duty to follow the law and the guidelines provided to us,” she said. “I like the citizens knowing what we are doing and being a part of it, even if they don’t always agree with what’s being discussed. The law is why we were put in the position of doing what we did on the Food City vote.”
To be clear, Amendment 7 is not directly related to that project but affects the enabling law, Amendment 772 (previously-approved by voters in 2004), which authorizes counties and municipalities to lend or grant such public funds or things of value to an individual, public or private entity "for the purpose of promoting the economic and industrial development of the county or the municipality."
It gives Fort Payne, among others, the authority for projects like offsetting the projected costs of moving sewer lines and elevating the 52,000-square-foot store to avoid potential flooding during heavy rains so it becomes economically more viable for a development to happen.
Local governments are required to describe, in reasonable detail, the action proposed to be taken, along with an explanation of the public benefits sought to be achieved by the action, and identification of each individual, firm, corporation, or other business entity to whom, or for whose benefit, the county or the municipality proposes to lend its credit or grant public funds or thing of value.
The new ballot initiative, Amendment 7, would ratify all actions and agreements by counties and municipalities made under Amendment 772 unless their actions are subject to pending lawsuits.
Amendment 772 requires a county or municipality to first hold the public hearing to receive comment, as Fort Payne did twice this year on the Food City deal -- once in February and again in August after numerals were found missing in a dollar figure cited in the text of the legal advertisement provided by the city, which led City Attorney Rocky Watson to recommend that they start the process over with a revised, “clean” version.
The corrected legal advertisement appeared in the August 19 edition of this newspaper, followed by a second hearing on August 30. The results were the same, with the same city council members split with the majority favoring passage of the Memorandum of Understanding to Marathon Realty Corp., the Virginia-based real estate arm of Food City’s parent company, K-VA-T.
A group of citizens opposing the original Food City Memorandum of Understanding spoke and some filed a lawsuit in the spring, seeking a declaratory judgment on its validity and an injunction with provision for a trial by struck jury. That action was rendered irrelevant by virtue of the original Memorandum being abandoned.
Immediately following the August hearing, the council passed resolution 2202-29 authorizing the issuance of the city’s Series 2002-A Limited Obligation Certificate of Indebtedness, the short-term promissory note that is basically an IOU for the $3.1 million pledged under Amendment 772 to develop the property where Food City plans to build.
The new Amendment 7 would exempt local governments from provisions of Section 222 of the Alabama Constitution requiring them to first receive voter approval to issue bonds unless the bond issue also has a repayment provision attached, such as a tax increase.
Sources indicate the Food City memorandum is nearing a review by a judge from a neighboring county, with a decision expected within 60 days.
If the newly approved Memorandum gets the go ahead, Fort Payne will pay $1.2 million upon the beginning of excavation at the property at 1015 Gault Avenue South. The city will pay another million when a Food City grocery store is completed and opens its doors for business, provided construction concludes within 12 months. The final payment of $900,000 is due upon the one-year anniversary of the opening. Food City must repay all funds received from the city, along with interest, if the 52,000-square-foot store fails to open or closes within five years.
The legislation establishing the Nov. 8 ballot initiative, Amendment 7, was originally sponsored by State Rep. Jeff Sorrells, R-Hartford. The House unanimously approved it on March 17, 2022. The Senate unanimously approved an amended version on April 6.
