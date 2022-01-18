NACC, Alabama Ballet to present Blue Suede Shoes next month

Northeast Alabama Community College is proud to be hosting the performance of Blue Suede Shoes by the world-renowned Alabama Ballet on Saturday, February 12th at 7 p.m. at the Tom Bevill Lyceum.
This will be the 15th year the Alabama Ballet will be performing at Northeast. “We always enjoy bringing the Alabama Ballet back to our area,” stated NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “The Alabama Ballet is a highly accomplished and nationally recognized company and in addition to their skills and talents in dance, they will provide a spectacular show with their costumes, stage lighting and sound.”
Dennis Nahat’s Blue Suede Shoes, a full-length ballet danced to 36 master recordings of Elvis Presley songs, combines classical dance with classic rock. The rock-and-roll ballet, with a good helping of jazz, follows three friends over almost twenty years, starting with high school in the 1950s (when they are first seen wearing their blue suede shoes). The scene evolves to the Hot Dog Drive-in, through graduation, into army life, then lonely streets and a disco concluding with a gold record finale. We meet Long Tall Sally and the Big Boss Man along the way, as the three young men roll through an age of innocence, the social changes of the 1960s, and into disco of the 1970s. The 90-minute ballet has 16 sets and 280 costumes, all designed by Bob Mackie.
NACC college officials worked with the Alabama Ballet to bring you this performance during Valentine’s Day weekend. It will be a perfect evening to celebrate the holiday.
We urge you to purchase your tickets early. Tickets are on sale now and are $10.00 per person. Tickets are available for purchase online at https://www.showclix.com/event/alabama-ballet-blue-suede-shoes. Tickets may also be purchased with a credit card, by calling Heather Rice at 256.638.4418 ext. 2301 or Rachael Graham at 256.638.4418 ext.2391. You can also purchase tickets on campus in Room 145 in the Pendley Administration Building.
For more information about Northeast Alabama Community College, visit nacc.edu or download the OneACCS app in the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Follow NACC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn to keep up with the latest announcements, current events, and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.