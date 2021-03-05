Bethel University Vice President Dr. Kimberly Martin announced the College of Professional Studies Dean's List. The Dean's List recognizes students who achieved exceptional academic success in the term ending Jan. 31, 2021.
Local students named to the Dean’s List:
Linda Tidmore, of Fort Payne
“I'm excited to announce that 185 of our non-traditional students in the College of Professional Studies have been named to the Dean's List,” stated Martin. “In addition to their normal work, family, and community responsibilities, these students have successfully navigated a global pandemic and the changes that brought into our lives and have excelled academically in the face of trials and uncertainties. We are so proud of them!”
To qualify for the Dean's List, undergraduate students in the College of Professional Studies must have completed a minimum of 12 graded credit hours and earned a GPA of 3.70 or higher in the term ending Jan. 31, 2021.
Bethel University is a private, not-for-profit university affiliated with the Cumberland Presbyterian Church located in McKenzie, Tennessee. The College of Professional Studies is home to all of Bethel University's adult degree programs, offering both on-campus and online courses.
For more information about the College of Professional Studies, contact Terry Morris at morrist@bethelu.edu or 931-449-9310, or go to BethelU.edu.
