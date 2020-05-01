Arrests made after pursuits, one involving a bicycle

A man is in custody after leading a deputy on a chase while on a bicycle Monday night.
The incident occurred around 10:30 pm. A deputy who was conducting extra patrol on County Road 784, near Cartersville, encountered a subject on a bicycle. When the deputy neared the subject, the subject fled into a yard.
The subject then traveled onto County Road 141 and refused to stop despite the deputy’s commands. After another deputy joined the chase, the subject then fled on foot into a nearby wooded area.
The subject, Byron Gentry, 46, of Bryant, was located and found to have an outstanding warrant for Domestic Violence. Gentry received additional charges of Resisting Arrest and Attempt to Elude.
“I’m glad that no one was hurt in these pursuits. [Monday’s] chase is a good example of how some will run even when they obviously have no real means of escape,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said.
Late last week, DeKalb County deputies were involved in another chase. This time, with an automobile.
The incident occurred last Tuesday at approximately 11 p.m. when a deputy noticed a car driving without headlights on Alabama Highway 35 near the Jackson County line. When the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, it accelerated at a high rate of speed.
The suspects entered Jackson County and then turned onto Jackson County Road 47 and eventually turned on to Jackson County Road 120. The vehicle traveled through yards and ran vehicles off the road.
The suspects struck the deputy’s vehicle while in a residential yard on County Road 120 before finally coming to a stop. A male and a female subject were taken into custody on scene. Methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found while searching the vehicle and suspects.
Joshua Loudermilk, 29, of Fort Payne, and Misty Jones, 43, of Sylvania, were both arrested and taken into custody. Loudermilk was charged with Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Resisting Arrest, Assault 3rd Degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Attempt to Elude, Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree, Reckless Endangerment (x3), Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Driving Under the Influence – Controlled Substances.
Jones was charged with Resisting Arrest, Attempting to Elude, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Public Intoxication.
The same night, another individual was arrested on warrants and methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop.
The arrest was made after an Interdiction Agent made a stop near the intersection of County Road 94 and Alabama Highway 35. The driver of the vehicle was found to have four outstanding warrants with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
After a narcotics agent arrived to assist, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located within the vehicle.
Bradley Keith Bell, 49, of Fort Payne, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bell had existing warrants for Failure to Appear – Traffic, Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Negotiating Worthless Instruments and Failure to Comply.
Earlier on Tuesday, deputies and investigators went to a residence on County Road 1000 to serve an arrest warrant after numerous complaints from the community. James Arsenault, 29, of Valley Head, was arrested on a warrant of Theft of Property 1st Degree.
While at the residence, narcotics agents located methamphetamine, marijuana, synthetic marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Another individual at the residence, Kendra Gravitt, 24, of Valley Head, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (x2), Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Arsenault was also charged in addition to the existing warrant with Possession of a Controlled Substance (x2), Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
“I want to personally thank our guys and girls for putting in the hard work to keep our county safe, even when it means they are at greater risk during the coronavirus pandemic. While many public services are suspended during this time, our profession doesn’t afford us the opportunity to stay at home. God bless.”
