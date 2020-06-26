Let your voice be heard

With elections being held in various states and counties, several issues are being discussed and demanding attention. Now more than ever, it is crucial to know and understand the phrase “contact your reps.”
Today, there are many ways to express your views and concerns to your local representatives ranging from tweeting to emailing them. In our area, sending a letter remains an effective and more personal way of communication.
The most efficient way to be heard according to whitehouse.gov is by contacting your immediate legislators or county representatives, depending on the matter you wish to discuss.
The newest and trendiest method of contacting your representatives is through social media sites. However, that may be true for state representatives, but not all representatives in rural areas engage in social media.
Whatever your political affiliations, contact with elected officials, whether it be local, state or federal, it’s a component of a functioning democracy.
However, it’s essential to remember that not all communication methods are equally useful within the public sphere.
Contacting your local officials via phone is another method to voice your opinion.
According to the American Psychological Association and its ‘Psychologist’s Guide to Advocacy,’ when writing or speaking to your representatives, it’s recommended to only discuss the issues of great importance to you.
Focusing on one issue and stating your subject directly and aids in not diluting your influence or message.
When contacting any representative, it is essential to be respectful and refrain from the use of offensive language to have your voice heard.
The following is a list of DeKalb County officials along with their contact information:
• Absentee Election Manager and Circuit Clerk
Todd Greeson
PO Box 681149, Fort Payne,
Alabama, 35968
256-845-8525
• Board of Registrars
11 Grand Ave SW, Suite 105,
Fort Payne, Alabama, 35967
256-845-8598
• Judge of Probate
Ronnie Osborn
300 Grand Avenue SW Ste 100,
Fort Payne, Alabama, 35967
256-845-8510
• DeKalb County Revenue Commissioner
Tyler Wilks
Main Office
206 Grand Ave. SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967
256-845-8515
• Rainsville Annex
98 McCurdy Ave. S.
Rainsville, AL 35986
256-638-9404
• DeKalb County Commission President
Ricky Harcrow
111 Grand Avenue, SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967
• Commissioner of District 1
Shane Wootten
111 Grand Avenue, SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967
Covers Ider, Henager, Valley Head, Hammondville, Mentone and Fort Payne
• Commissioner of District II
Scot Westbrook
111 Grand Avenue, SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967
Covers Geraldine, Crossville and Lakeview
• Commissioner of District III
Chris Kuykendall
111 Grand Avenue, SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967
Covers Fort Payne and Collinsville (A portion of Sand Rock)
• Commissioner of District IV
Lester Black
111 Grand Avenue, SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967
Covers Rainsville, Sylvania, Fyffe, Pine Ridge, Powell and Shiloh
All county commissioners may be contacted at the DeKalb County Activities Building at 111 Grand Ave SW in Fort Payne, phone number 256-845-8500.
• Sheriff
Nick Welden
2801 Jordan Road SW,
Fort Payne, Alabama , 35968
256-845-3801
Editor’s note: A story explaining ways to contact municipal officials is currently in the works by Staff Writer Steven Stiefel and will be featured in an upcoming edition of The Times-Journal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.