The University of Alabama awarded some 2,257 degrees during its fall commencement Dec. 12.
• Jay Bryan of Rainsville received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
• Austin Frost of Henagar received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Diane Hill of Henagar received a Master of Science in Human Environmental Sciences
• Larissa Roe of Collinsville received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
• Kaitlyn Veal of Valley Head received a Bachelor of Science in Education
• Kenneth Zaremba of Fort Payne received a Educational Specialist
With a beautiful campus, dozens of challenging academic programs, expert faculty and numerous opportunities for service and growth, The University of Alabama is a place where legends are made. UA offers its students a premier educational, cultural and social experience with more than 200 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs. The campus gives students the opportunity to interact with faculty performing cutting-edge research.
The University of Alabama, the state’s oldest and largest public institution of higher education, is a student-centered research university that draws the best and brightest to an academic community committed to providing a premier undergraduate and graduate education. UA is dedicated to achieving excellence in scholarship, collaboration and intellectual engagement; providing public outreach and service to the state of Alabama and the nation; and nurturing a campus environment that fosters collegiality, respect and inclusivity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.