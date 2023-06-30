Two face capital murder charges in woman's death

The investigation into a missing persons case led to capital murder charges against two people, and the discovery of human remains in Little River Canyon Wednesday, according to DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.
On Friday, the Alabama Department of Forensic Science lab in Huntsville positively identified the remains as those of Mary Elizabeth Isbell.
By that time, Loretta Kay Carr, 45, of Fort Payne, had been behind bars for days. She was arrested Sunday evening by members of DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team on a charge of capital murder – murder during a kidnapping, according to court documents, that occurred on or around Oct. 18, 2021.
Jessie Eden Kelly is currently in custody in Pennsylvania awaiting extradition to Missouri on felony charges. A detainer was placed on Kelly with Pennsylvania and Missouri authorities for the capital murder charge in DeKalb County.
Isbell, who would have turned 39 on the day her remains were identified, was reported missing to Hartselle police by her ex-husband Dec. 27, 2021. Detectives in Hartselle traced her phone records and found she’d been living in DeKalb County, which brought the sheriff’s office into the investigation.
DCSO, district attorney’s office investigators, and agents with the DeKalb County Drug Unit determined where Isbell, known as Beth, had been living in DeKalb County, the sheriff said in a press release.
A warrant was obtained. The Jacksonville State University’s Center for Applied Forensic Science processed the scene and the vehicle Isbell had been driving. They recovered physical evidence and entered it into a national database, but it yielded no match.
Throughout the investigation, Welden said, a number of leads were check by law enforcement and volunteers, without any success.
On June 20, that changed. DCSO investigators received information about Isbell’s disappearance. An immediate check on the lead determined it was credible. After search warrants were performed and individuals were interviewed, the two arrests were made.
On Wednesday, a search team found remains at the Little River Canyon National Par. The team consisted of Fischer Rescue Squad, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Payne Police and Fire personnel, Investigators with the District Attorney’s Office and law enforcement with the National Park Service. After the remains were located, Jacksonville State University’s Center for Applied Forensics were contacted to document and recover the remains. The remains were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science’s Huntsville Laboratory for an examination and identification.
“We would like to thank the Pennsylvania State Police Corry Barracks, Huntsville Search Dog Unit, State of Alabama Aviation Unit, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Fischer Rescue Squad and all the volunteers who helped during this investigation for all their hard work and dedication,” Welden said.
“Each individual played an important role in bringing Beth home and holding those responsible for this horrific crime accountable. We would ask that you pray for Beth’s family and give them privacy as they navigate through this difficult time.”
