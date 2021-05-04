The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is committed to the goal of enabling all age-eligible residents having access to COVID-19 vaccine and promotes vaccination. COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing COVID-19 disease, especially severe illness and death. ADPH encourages all eligible Alabamians to receive a free COVID-19 vaccination.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines based on clinical testing. Adults age 18 and older can receive the 2-dose Moderna vaccine, and individuals age 16 and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Each vaccine is highly effective at preventing COVID-19 after 14 days from the second vaccine dose. Both doses are needed to achieve the best protection against the virus that causes COVID-19.
Visit the online portal at ALCovidVaccine.govto check eligibility for vaccination and make appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations at county health departments. County health departments in the Northeastern Public Health District will be conducting first-dose walk-in or drive-through clinics on the following week days by appointment:
• Calhoun – Monday
• Cherokee – Wednesday
• Clay – Thursday
• Cleburne – Monday
• DeKalb – Monday
• Etowah – Tuesday
• Randolph – Monday
• St. Clair – Tuesday
• Talladega, Sylacauga – Tuesday
• Talladega, Talladega – Wednesday
Search for clinics near you using the Vaccine Clinic Dashboardor COVID-19 Table. Eligible Alabamians can now receive a COVID-19 vaccine through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Programat select Costco, CVS, Sam's Club, and Walmart locations across the state.
Other providers around the state are vaccinating at this time. You can view a list of other providers using the All Vaccine Providers tab on our Vaccine Clinic Dashboardor COVID-19 Table.
After a temporary pause, the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized for use in adults. Due to reports of a rare but serious adverse event – blood clots with low platelets (thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome) – women younger than 50 should be aware that there are other COVID-19 vaccine options available in addition to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Besides protecting yourself, getting vaccinated may also protect people around you, particularly people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Once persons are fully vaccinated, they can begin doing more things they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.
