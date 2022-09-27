A single-vehicle crash at approximately 4:44 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, has claimed the life of a Henagar man.
William Keith Love, 54, was fatally injured when the 2001 Dodge Durango that he was driving struck a fence and a ditch on private property, according to Brandon Bailey, Senior Trooper with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).
The Dodge traveled across DeKalb County Road 667 and struck a tree off the roadway.
After impacting against the tree, the Dodge re-entered the roadway and crossed the road, moving backward, resulting in the vehicle becoming engulfed in flames.
Love was reportedly not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Trooper Bailey said the crash occurred on DeKalb County 667 near DeKalb County 668, approximately five miles south of Henagar, in DeKalb County.
Nothing further was available at deadline Tuesday as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the accident.
