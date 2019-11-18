High speed pursuit ends in Dawson

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — A Boaz man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase that ended in Dawson Friday morning.
The pursuit began when a Boaz police officer attempted to stop the vehicle that morning at approximately 9:30. The vehicle took off at a high rate of speed, eventually entering DeKalb County on Highway 75.
After going through Geraldine at speeds in excess of 100 mph and nearly striking several cars on the roadway, the chase ended with the suspect wrecking at the intersection of County Roads 843 and 20 in the Dawson community.
The driver, Bobby Ray Emery, 47, of Boaz, was taken into custody at the scene. Emery had outstanding warrants in Etowah County and several failure to appear warrants in DeKalb County.
At the conclusion of the chase, Emery was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. He was taken into custody by the Boaz Police Department on charges of attempting to elude law enforcement, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.
“It’s very fortunate that this chase ended with no innocent people hurt,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said. “Daytime chases are especially dangerous due to the amount of innocent civilians being on the roadway.”
The suspect will also be facing charges in DeKalb County stemming from the chase and narcotics recovered. Warrants were obtained for Criminal Mischief firs degree, criminal mischief third degree, reckless endangerment (x4), attempt to elude (x2), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana first degree.
“If this suspect would have stopped for the Boaz Police Department, his life would have been much easier, but instead he chose to run and endangered innocent lives,” Welden said. “He now has earned himself around 20 new warrants and numerous traffic citations.”
The Boaz Police Department, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, DeKalb County Narcotics and Interdiction, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Crossville Police Department, Henagar Police Department and Geraldine Police Department all took part in the chase.
“All agencies involved did a fantastic job in ending this pursuit and getting the suspect in custody,” Welden said. “God bless.”
