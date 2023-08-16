NACC, Chamber team for education savings

Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) and the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce have announced a partnership to offer a 20% tuition discount to Chamber members and their employees.
“The Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce has always had a wonderful partnership with Northeast Alabama Community College, sharing similar missions to help improve our community through education and business growth,” said Chamber Executive Director Jennifer McCurdy. “This is just another step toward connecting our Chamber Members and their employees to educational opportunities at NACC at 20% off their tuition. Dr. Campbell and his staff are always looking forward to new opportunities, and this is another example of their willingness to work with businesses and students.”
The partnership allows new students to apply the tuition discount toward credit-bearing courses. Students must maintain a 2.0 GPA and provide proof of employment by each semester’s payment deadline.
NACC’s Dean of Student Services appreciates the efforts made by each organization to bring this partnership to life. “This is a wonderful opportunity for Chamber members and their employees,” said Dean Hawes. “I would like to thank Jennifer McCurdy with the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce who worked hard to make this happen for Fort Payne and to NACC President, Dr. David Campbell, for this leadership in making this partnership happen this fall.”
Don’t hesitate to get in touch with the NACC Admissions Office with any questions about this new partnership. Call 256-228-6001 ext. 2224 or email admissions@nacc.edu. The Admissions Office is located in Room 115 of the Student Center.
