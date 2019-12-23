The Rainsville Police Department held its third Shop with a Cop event earlier this month.
Rainsville Police Chief Kevin Smith said they had 101 children who participated in this year’s event, almost doubling their numbers from last year.
“We had a great time, and we really blessed a lot of children for Christmas,” he said.
Officers and volunteers throughout the county gathered at the local Walmart Supercenter from 8:30 a.m. to around 3 p.m. to take part in a county-based Shop with a Cop event.
Smith expressed his thanks and gratitude to everybody that donated, including businesses, Rainsville City Council, and Walmart, for having them.
This event helps foster positive relationships between youths and officers in addition to “bringing holiday cheer” to their families.
