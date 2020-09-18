September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

In 2012, September was designated Childhood Cancer Awareness Month by President Barack Obama, making the month a national health initiative.
According to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the initiative brings awareness to pediatric cancer, which remains the leading cause of death by disease for children under the age of 14.
Yearly, thousands of children across America are diagnosed with cancer, with the causes still mostly unknown.
As reported by the American Cancer Society, Inc., childhood cancer rates have been rising slightly for the past few decades. About 11,050 children in the United States under the age of 15 have or will be diagnosed with cancer this year.
43 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with cancer every day, as stated by the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and worldwide at least 300,000 children and adolescents are diagnosed each year.
Cancer starts when cells in the body begin to grow out of control, reports the American Cancer Society, Inc. Cells in nearly any part of the body can become cancer and then spread to other areas of the body.
Opposed to adult cancers, pediatric cancers are not strongly linked to lifestyle or environmental risk factors and treatment is often more successful.
Due to ongoing advances in research and treatment, the survival rate of childhood cancer has climbed from less than 50% to 80% over the past several decades. However, survival rates can vary depending on various factors and the type of cancer.
According to stjude.org, about 420,000 adults in the U.S. are childhood cancer survivors, and approximately 10% of children with cancer develop the disease because they inherited a genetic mutation.
In September, advocates around the U.S. pay tribute to the families, friends, professionals and communities who lend their strength to children fighting pediatric cancer.
Advocates encourage all citizens to join in reaffirming the commitment to fighting childhood cancer through awareness and support.
With St. Jude Children’s Hospital leading the way, the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.
According to www.stjude.org, the majority of St. Jude funding comes from individual contributors, allowing them the freedom to focus on what matters most, saving kids regardless of their financial situation.
To get involved or donate, visit www.stjude.org. For additional resources, visit www.cancer.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.