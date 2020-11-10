DeSoto State Park hosts Creative Spirit Market

DeSoto State Park is hosting its annual Creative Spirit Market this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Adding a new twist to a typical art fair, this event is designed as an open air showcase, with artist demonstrations, locally and regionally created fine and folk art, premium hand-crafted goods, live acoustic music, as well as interactive kid's art area. Shoppers can browse and watch artists in their creative process, listen to music, plus purchase goods from fine and folk artists such as painters, potters, quilters, weavers and basket makers, fabric spinners, culinary artists and craftsmen. Some unique and one-of-a-kind gifts will be available for purchase. Stop by and get some early gift-shopping in!
Live music:
Saturday
• 10 a.m. Dusty Smith
• 11:15 Lydia Randolph
• 12:30 Jess Goggans
• 1:45 Lisa Crow and Ryan Keef
Sunday
• 10 a.m. Linda Arthur
• Jerry and Pixie Bloom
• 12:30 Robby Jordan
• 1:45 Marc Womack
Dates: November 14 and 15, 2020 (Second weekend of November)
Times: 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day
The market is held near DeSoto State Park’s picnic area across from the Country Story on County Road 89. If the weather is chilly, market-goers can enjoy a blazing fire in the stone fireplace in the CCC pavilion. Dogs on a leash are allowed in the park.
There is limited parking in the picnic area, the tennis court area, and in front of the Country Store. If parking anywhere in the picnic area, a $2 per vehicle fee applies. There is no fee to attend the open-air market. Rain or shine event. Call 256-997-5025 or email for more details.
Artist Entry Info: www.littleriverartscouncil.org/artist-entry-form.html
