Two DeKalb County communities are among the 49 Alabama towns and cities set to receive grants.
Governor Kay Ivey announced late last week that Valley Head will get $400,000 for street and drainage improvements.
Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) will enable the local governments to pave or resurface roads, eliminate blight and drainage problems, improve water or sewer service and build or improve local community centers and playgrounds.
“Community Development Block Grants help communities address major needs whether it be supplying clean drinking water or eliminating dilapidated and unsafe structures,” said Gov. Ivey.
“I congratulate the cities and counties who received grants in this keenly competitive process, and I wish them the best in improving their communities.”
The CDBG program in Alabama is awarded annually on a competitive basis in several categories: small city (population 2,999 or less), large city (population 3,000 or more), county and community enhancement. Planning grants are also awarded to help local governments examine needs and provide a vision for the future.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“ADECA is pleased to be a part of a program that is so beneficial to cities and counties across our state,” said ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell.
“I commend community leaders and planners for their efforts to improve the lives of their residents and make their communities better places to live."
