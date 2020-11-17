Groat named Distinguished Young Woman of DeKalb County 2021

Maggie Groat has been named the Distinguished Young Woman of DeKalb County 2021.
Founded in 1958, Distinguished Young Women is the largest and oldest national scholarship program for high school girls. It has provided life-changing experiences for more than 765,000 young women across the country and more than $108 million in cash scholarships at the local, state and national levels. In addition to cash scholarships, Distinguished Young Women participants are eligible for college-granted scholarships from over 100 colleges and universities. More than $1 billion in college scholarship opportunities were provided last year, some of which included full tuition, room, and board to first-class institutions.
All participants also take part in Distinguished Young Women’s Life Skills Workshops to gain skills that will serve them well in our program and in life beyond high school. Our core workshops include interviewing skills, public speaking and Be Your Best Self (our outreach program which stresses making positive choices for yourself and your future). It’s free to participate.
Many participants leave the program with scholarships to help them with their college educations, but all of them walk away with friendships, life skills and increased self-confidence. Distinguished Young Women strives to give every young woman the opportunity to further her education and prepare for a successful future.
The Be Your Best Self program allows Distinguished Young Women participants to reach out and encourage young people nationwide to make a commitment to be their best selves in areas such as: academics, physical fitness, morality, character, and social and civic participation. Embracing the BYBS message empowers young people with valuable tools to face the challenges of negative peer pressure.
Drawing on their own personal experiences, Distinguished Young Women program participants deliver helpful messages emphasizing the importance of setting goals and striving to reach them.
This year’s program ended up having to be completely virtual and we couldn’t be more proud of how well each of these young ladies have adapted to that change. We are blown away by this group of young women and we are so proud of each any every one of them.
Groat will represent DeKalb County at the state program in January.️
2021 Award Winners:
• 2021 DYW of DeKalb County - Maggie Groat
• First Alternate - Abby Shrader
• Second Alternate - Braden Barksdale
• Overall Scholastic Winner - Jasmine Gibson
• Preliminary Scholastic Winner - Braden Barksdale
• Preliminary Scholastic Winner - Emma Hilley
• Overall Talent Winner - Maggie Groat
• Preliminary Talent Winner - Jasmine Gibson
• Preliminary Talent Winner - Braden Barksdale
• Overall Self-Expression Winner - Abby Shrader
• Preliminary Self-Expression Winner - Maggie Groat
• Preliminary Self-Expression Winner - Emma Hilley
• Overall Fitness Winner - Maggie Groat
• Preliminary Fitness Winner - Braden Barksdale
• Preliminary Fitness Winner - Abby Shrader
• Spirit of DYW - Emma Hilley
• “Be Your Best Self” Essay Winner - Hannah Gorham
