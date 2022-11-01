UGF Spotlight: Kelley's Rainbow offers a life-line to victims of domestic violence

Carla Wood, of Kelley’s Rainbow speaks at the 2022 United Givers Fund Kick-Off lunch in October at the Fort Payne Rotary Pavilion.

 Linda Stiefel | Times-Journal

During the United Giver's Campaign, we are putting a spotlight on the organizations that are funded by contributions to the UGF funds. 

Kelley’s Rainbow/Domestic Violence Crisis Services, supported by funds from UGF supports and helps domestic violence victims of DeKalb County. It supports women, children and men in need.

