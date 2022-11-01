UGF Spotlight: Kelley's Rainbow offers a life-line to victims of domestic violence

During the United Giver's Campaign, we are putting a spotlight on the organizations that are funded by contributions to the UGF funds.
Kelley’s Rainbow/Domestic Violence Crisis Services, supported by funds from UGF supports and helps domestic violence victims of DeKalb County. It supports women, children and men in need.
The Executive Director of Kelley’s Rainbow is Carla Wood.
The organization accomplishes this by providing direct client services that include victim advocacy, case management, counseling, shelter and referrals to area resources.
They strive to provide education to the general public, school systems, local area agencies and civic groups about domestic violence and the impact it has on our community.
They provide a coordinated response to domestic violence with law enforcement and the court system.
The isolation that is present in domestic violence increases when the victim lives in a rural community, they are often unaware that there are services available to them to help them live safely in their own homes.
Thus, awareness of our support to all residents of the county affected by domestic violence is of utmost importance.
The following programs are offered:
• Emergency Shelter (24/7 Crisis Line)
For more information about Kelley’s Rainbow and Domestic Violence Crisis Services for those in DeKalb County call (256) 979-1202.
