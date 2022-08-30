The City of Fort Payne wants to hear from citizens about what sort of place the city will be in 10, 15 or 20 years. “Fort Payne Forward” is what they’re calling the strategic campaign to develop what’s described as “an action-oriented comprehensive planning process to make Fort Payne, Alabama a better place to live, work and play.”
Working with experts from Goodwyn Mills Cawood (GMC), Fort Payne Forward seeks feedback in an online survey giving people a chance to give their two cents on how the future should look. They want survey participation from not only people who live in Fort Payne, but also anyone who drives through it regularly or visits during their leisure time.
Fort Payne Forward represents an opportunity to thoughtfully “shape future planning through a collaborative approach that assures a broad base of knowledge on which to develop strategies for both short and long-term growth and development. Creating places that are not only efficient but culturally appropriate and environmentally accountable,” GMC states on its website.
Mayor Brian Baine said a community event will happen soon where people can offer comments verbally if they don’t want to participate online.
The committee handling the process are in the first stage of a four-pronged plan, collecting data and identifying opportunities and challenges related to Fort Payne so the feedback can be analyzed to consider a variety of opinions and perspectives while developing a plan to guide future development practices. The final result will be a “living document” that expresses the consensus views.
Fort Payne grew by about 2,000 people over the past two decades. Fort Payne wants to get ahead of any “growing pains” and ensure city services are sufficient going forward. They want to understand how changes in households will affect the changing housing market and how that could impact potential future development. The city wants to grow and retain younger populations by bolstering employment opportunities and take the needs of their aging parents into account.
The information they collect will empower leaders to capitalize on industry specializations and growing employment sectors to grow the number of jobs and businesses in town. And since nearly 30% of the homes were built in the 1970s, they can plan future land development.
What’s it like to take the survey?
Participants are asked to complete 29 questions, with some offering multiple choice options and others allowing for blank fields to fill in whatever comment you want to contribute.
Survey takers are asked questions such as inquiring which roads in Fort Payne need repairs or upgrades? How many times per week they have to wait at tracks because of a train, preferred locations for city officials to consider building a potential railroad overpass, any areas needing stop signs, traffic signals, streetlights. The survey also asks whether you agree or disagree with statements such as “Fort Payne needs improved pedestrian and cycling infrastructure”, “Housing costs are affordable to me” and “Fort Payne needs new housing construction”
The survey asks what additional types of housing, if any, are needed in Fort Payne.
The downtown business district earns special attention, with respondents asked how often they patronize local shops. You can designate what categories of new businesses would be attractive to add to the city with options including retail clothing, pharmacies, sit-down restaurants, fast food, personal services such as nail salons or hairstylists, banks or financial services, professional or business services such as insurance or legal services, and non-emergency healthcare providers.
Recreation is another area it focuses on, asking whether the city needs additional or enhanced recreational opportunities.
