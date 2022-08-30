The City of Fort Payne wants to hear from citizens about what sort of place the city will be in 10, 15 or 20 years. “Fort Payne Forward” is what they’re calling the strategic campaign to develop what’s described as “an action-oriented comprehensive planning process to make Fort Payne, Alabama a better place to live, work and play.”

Working with experts from Goodwyn Mills Cawood (GMC), Fort Payne Forward seeks feedback in an online survey giving people a chance to give their two cents on how the future should look. They want survey participation from not only people who live in Fort Payne, but also anyone who drives through it regularly or visits during their leisure time. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.