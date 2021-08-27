City to apply for $50,000 Homeland Security Grant

The Rainsville City Council on Wednesday held a brief special called meeting to discuss applying for $50,000 in Homeland Security Grants for the Rainsville police and fire departments.
Per Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Homeland Security Grant includes a suite of risk-based grants to assist state, local, tribal and territorial efforts in preventing, protecting against, mitigating, responding to and recovering from acts of terrorism and other threats.
Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt said the $50,000 grants would secure the funding of 10 durable vehicle tablets for the Rainsville Police Department and the Rainsville Fire Department for a combined total of 20 devices.
“This is a really good grant,” he said. “Anytime you get $50,000 for $1,118, that’s a pretty good trade.”
These grants fund a range of preparedness activities, including planning, organization, equipment purchase, training, exercises, and management and administration across all core capabilities and mission areas.
As stated by FEMA, the HSGP fund is critically needed resources to equip and train emergency personnel, enhance efficiencies and support community resilience.
The council also provided an update on safety and improvements to the city’s network and recording software discussed during the previous council meeting.
Lingerfelt said they opted to move forward with a third-party recording system, with the capability to record radio and phone transmissions, bettering their communications software.
“This one will actually work on the phone and dispatch, as well, and I think it will be a lot cheaper that way,” said Councilman Arlan “Monk” Blevins.
Rainsville Police Chief Michael Edmondson said Monday the department held a video demonstration of the new system, which is better quality and would store recordings for an extended period.
The council on Wednesday:
• approved to apply for a Homeland Security Grant for the Rainsville Police Department
• approved to apply the Homeland Security Grant for the Rainsville Fire Department.
• approved moving the Sept. 7 council meeting to Thursday, Sept. 9 due to the Labor Day holiday and conflict in schedules.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Sept. 9, 2021, with a workshop at 4 p.m. and a regular session at 4:30 p.m.
