Colorfest, now in its third decade, is held each October in Brow Park along North Cool Street in Mentone. The fall festival is hosted by Mentone Area Preservation Association (MAPA) and features the talents of regional artists, craftsmen and local musicians, along with a variety of local food vendors. The two-day event also includes children's art activities, Scarecrow Holler and a Pet Parade.
The spirit of fall
Clear weather, live music and artists draw huge crowds to Mentone's Colorfest
-
- Updated
- 0
Today's e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Fort Payne, AL
Right Now
- Humidity: 91%
- Feels Like: 53°
- Heat Index: 53°
- Wind: 0 mph
- Wind Chill: 53°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:52:04 AM
- Sunset: 06:03:12 PM
- Dew Point: 50°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 76F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:52:04 AM
Sunset: 06:03:12 PM
Humidity: 92%
Wind: ESE @ 1mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:52:54 AM
Sunset: 06:02 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: S @ 6mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 06:53:44 AM
Sunset: 06:00:49 PM
Humidity: 86%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 06:54:35 AM
Sunset: 05:59:39 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: NW @ 7mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 14%
Sunrise: 06:55:26 AM
Sunset: 05:58:30 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: NW @ 5mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:56:17 AM
Sunset: 05:57:23 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: SSE @ 8mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
Clear in the evening then increasing clouds with showers after midnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:57:09 AM
Sunset: 05:56:16 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
Mostly clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Latest News
- Rainsville Council discusses issues at park pavilion
- RTI Pumpkin Run returns Oct. 23
- The spirit of fall
- County teams set for Last Chance Invitational
- DeKalb teams begin North Regional play
- Varsity Eagles finish as state runners-up
- Cornerstone junior high wins ACAA state championship
- DeKalb County Preview: Geraldine caps region slate at Collinsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.