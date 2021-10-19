Colorfest, now in its third decade, is held each October in Brow Park along North Cool Street in Mentone. The fall festival is hosted by Mentone Area Preservation Association (MAPA) and features the talents of regional artists, craftsmen and local musicians, along with a variety of local food vendors. The two-day event also includes children's art activities, Scarecrow Holler and a Pet Parade. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.