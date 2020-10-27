Fort Payne Main Street is starting a program to decorate downtown with uniform messaging on window wraps that honors “people who helped make our downtown the heart of the community – with a nod to Fort Payne’s historic sock industry and the connective threads that bind our community as one.”
The awareness initiative is part of the organization’s Women in Business campaign. An unveiling ceremony is planned for Friday, Oct. 30, at 9 a.m. at the Quinn building at 102 First Street.
According to Fort Payne Main Street Executive Director Connie Fuller, “Our Common Thread” weaves the history of Fort Payne sock-making, with people from all walks of life who helped establish downtown as the heart of the community, giving it character, personality and a foundation for success.
Fort Payne Main Street's promotion and design committees, chaired by Mary Reed, CEO of Heritage Wire, helped create the campaign to draw attention to our community's rich heritage and the importance of the downtown business district to Fort Payne. Window wraps featuring honorees, will be placed strategically throughout the downtown area beginning October 2020.
The first honoree is Ida Goza, a female entrepreneur, sock manufacturer, real estate owner and community advocate.
“We celebrate Ms. Goza in conjunction with October's National Women's Small Business Month,” Fuller said. “The wrap that will be placed on the window of the Quinn Building is owned by Ms. Goza's grandson, Glenn Horton, president of Southern Properties. Glenn has created a mini-sock mill at The Quinn, where visitors to downtown Fort Payne can see how socks are made. The window wrap will feature Ms. Goza and her sock mill employees on a company picnic.”
To learn more about National Women’s Small Business Month, visit https://www.business.com/articles/womens-small-business-month/.
