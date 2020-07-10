County schools moving forward with a new school year

DeKalb County Superintendent Jason Barnett provided the board with an update about the 2020-2021 school year during Thursday’s DeKalb County Board of Education meeting.
Since last Friday’s press conference, Barnett said they released the guidance packet for educators and families for the upcoming school year and have been working hard to communicate the information out.
“We’ve been working with our administrators. We met with our principals last Thursday as well and gave them certain guidance and information they need to be reviewing for their specific campuses and locations,” he said.
Barnett said they hope to be offered a guide for the administrators and the students upon their return to campus.
He said the document in question would contain guidance from the district, but there would be certain things specific to each school.
“Hopefully, by the time school gets started, we will have that in each individual campus and they can send those through their Facebook, email, etc. to their students,” said Barnett.
He said the purpose is for students to have a guide of some kind and be informed of their specific campus procedures.
“I am anticipating that will be a good guidance for them,” Barnett said.
An email address has been set up for parents, guardians, families and communities with specific questions regarding the upcoming school year and the procedures due to COVID-19.
“We’ve opened up an email address covid@dekalbcounty12.org. I’ve responded to a lot of emails through that, and I still have some I have to respond to,” said Barnett.
He said the new email would be an easily accessible central location for questions to be checked and responded to.
Barnett discussed and highlighted topics regarding DeKalb Virtual Academy stating, although early-enrollment ended on June 30, the regular enrollment period begins July 13 through July 24.
He said as of June 30, 353 students had applied for enrollment, which is approximately 4 percent of the total enrollment. Last school year, enrollment was 120 students.
During Thursday’s meeting, the board approved the Virtual Enrollment Deadline Procedure that gives newly enrolled students in the virtual academy until August 28 to decide if they want to continue or return to traditional instruction.
Barnett said they want to give the student who enrolled the opportunity to experience the virtual academy. They also don’t want to encourage students to be going back and forth between it and traditional instruction.
He said the virtual academy is a great and rigorous program and he understands some families may get into it and, in a couple of weeks, realize it isn’t for them.
“So, we wanted to give them a reasonable time frame to decide what they wanted to do. I’ve spoken to many superintendents around our area, and this is probably more lenient than what a lot of them are doing,” said Barnett.
Parents of students who decided not to continue with the program must make their request to transition from DVA into traditional instruction in writing to DVA administrator Turner Bell.
“Request should be received no later than 3 p.m. on August 28, 2020. After [that] students will be required to complete the program for the 2020-2021 school year,” said Barnett.
The regularly scheduled meeting was the final meeting held via the digital platform Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board also:
• approved the schools financial statements/general fund bank reconciliation and local school fund balance, bill and accounts
• approved the on the job injury of Adam Haynes - maintenance worker at facilities - four days
• approved the retirements and resignations of David Stanley - secondary social sciences teacher - Crossville High School - retirement - 9/1/20, Margaret Pointer - break store worker - Geraldine High School - retirement - 9/1/20, Cody Rowell - assistant principal - Geraldine High School - resignation - 6/30/20, Joey Rowell - elementary teacher - Geraldine High School - resignation - 6/26/20, Amelia Parker - elementary teacher - Crossville Elementary School - resignation -
6/17/20, Juanee Gilliland - itinerant special education bus aide - Fyffe Special Services Center - resignation - 7/1/2 and Julie West - head softball coaching duties only - Geraldine High School - resignation - 7/9/20
• approved the leave of absence of Ashlei Wanninger - middle school counselor - Geraldine High School - 8/7/20-10/5/20
• approved the following transfers (all transfers will have an effective date of 8/7/20 unless otherwise specified): Felicia Higdon - elementary teacher at Valley Head High School to itinerant ARI instructional coach for the System (2020-102), Amy Graham - secondary mathematics teacher at Sylvania High School to itinerant instructional math coach for the System (2020-110) (Effective 7/1/20), Michael Davis - secondary P.E. teacher at Crossville High School to intervention teacher at Geraldine High School (2020-112), Rhonda Jones - CNP worker to bus driver at Plainview High School (2020-115), Leigh Anne Powell - high school counselor at Valley Head High School to an elementary teacher at Ider High School (2020-120) (Effective 7/10/20), Julie West - elementary teacher to assistant principal (10 months) at Geraldine High School (2020-125) (Effective 7/1/20) and Riley Edwards - elementary teacher at Collinsville High School to elementary teacher at Crossville Middle School (2020-128)
• Board member Carol Hiett voted no to the transfer of Julie West.
• approved the certified placements (all placements will have an effective date of 8/1/20 unless otherwise specified): Emily Bales - elementary teacher - Crossville Elementary School (2020-101), Jamie Gilbert - varsity girls basketball coaching supplement - Geraldine High School (2020-111), Kady Curvin - English language arts teacher (Leave only from 8/3/20-5/27/21) - Sylvania High School (2020-113), Cameron Whitt - elementary teacher - Plainview High School (2020-114), Luke Powell - secondary history teacher - Fyffe High School (2020-118), Haley Harville-York - secondary general science teacher - Fyffe High School
(2020-119), Mandi Goza - elementary teacher - Valley Head High School (2020-121), Alexandria Spurgin - elementary teacher - Crossville Elementary School (2020-124) and Jesslyn Cochran - elementary teacher - Geraldine High School (2020-132)
• approved the support placement of Rebecca Westbrooks - itinerant school nurse - Fyffe High School (2020-078)
• approved the following volunteer coaches: Nathan Coker - football at Collinsville High School, for Plainview High School: Jason Lindsey - football, Blake Holloway - football, Chris Davis - football, Jason Keef - varsity cheerleading, Josh York - football and Jason Brown - football
• approved the summer worker, Cole Shankles - Valley Head High School
• approved the following superintendent’s recommendations, comments and reports:
• approved request to place pending board approval.
• approved Attendance Stipend Amendment, employees who have the stipend, will see it reduced in half due to only half attendance during the second semester.
• approved 2020-2021 School Calendar Adjustment involves a minor adjustment by Barnett after consideration of professional development and new guidance for faculty and staff.
The board approved the transition of August 9, 2020, into an “employee workday and the second workday in January of 2021 to be a “student day” instead of a workday.
The next meeting will be held on July 23, 2020 with a regular meeting at 5 p.m. in the meeting room at the Facilities Building.
