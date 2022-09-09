County Approves $118 M Budget

The DeKalb County School Board on Thursday approved the $118 million budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Chief School Financial Officer Anthony Cooper led the board's final public budget hearing during Thursday’s work session.
“At the last budget hearing about two weeks ago, I went over the handout a lot directly,” he said. “Tonight, I’ll focus more on the finalized numbers and answer some questions.”
Cooper announced the DeKalb County Schools budget is $118 million. He moved on to discuss the following questions from the first budget hearing:
- How much the additional 1% raise for the classified position is and how much does that cost the board?
“There’s a 4% state-mandated raise for support personnel, and the board decided to go ahead and add another 1%,” said Cooper. “That cost on a fiscal year basis is right at $135,000 (estimated).”
- Inquiry about the substitute raises approved back in the spring.
The increased substitute teacher rate cost is estimated right at $335,000. The state assisted school districts with roughly $93,000.
- There were a few questions about the state ATF Funds.
“I’ve mentioned this in years past, this is one of my favorite funding processes because the state earmarks most of our money and every school system is not the same,” said Cooper. “They did an excellent job at giving you four or five categories with a little bit of flexibility.”
Cooper walked through various financing aspects of the budget, focusing on the breakdown of revenue percentages, which included State revenue of 57%, Federal revenue of 27%, and Local revenue of 16%.
Switching gears from revenue to expenditures, he provided a breakdown of some of the major categories, providing the following percentages, and noted all expenditures were within an acceptable range:
• Instructional services 51%
• Instructional support services 14%
• Operations and Maintenance 9%
• Transportation 7%
• Child Nutrition 8%
• General Administrative services 4%
• Capital outlay 5%
• Debt services 1%
• Other 2% (mainly extended day programs, tutoring and all preschool categories)
The board also:
• approved the school’s financial statements/general fund bank reconciliation and local school fund balance, bill and accounts
• approved the On the Job Injury of Nicole Travis Green - pre-k auxiliary - Fyffe High School - 33 days
• approved the resignation of Lindsey Cofied - CNP worker - Geraldine High School (effective 8/30/22)
• approved the leave of absence of Rebecca Guinn - store worker - Fyffe High School - 8/1/22 - 9/12/22 (extended from 8/26/22) and Traci Roper - EL teacher - Sylvania High School - 8/16/22 - 5/26/23 (intermittent)
• approved the certified placement (All placements are made pending a background review meeting suitability criteria and negative, pre-employment drug screen and appropriate certification): Levi Maness - Business Education Teacher (Leave from 9/6/22-5/26/23) - Crossville High School (2022-167) (effective 9/6/22), Hannah Paddock McCurdy - Elementary Teacher - Sylvania High School (2022-171) (effective 9/12/22), Alisha Kieper - Itinerant Special Education Teacher - Ider Special Services Center (2022-172) (effective 9/6/22) and D. Dallas Dodson - Family Consumer Sciences Teacher (Leave from 9/19/22-12/16/22) - Valley Head High School (2022-181) (effective 9/19/22)
• approved the support placement of Carol Goodridge - Itinerant Special Education Paraprofessional - Ider Special Services Center (2022-173) (effective 9/9/22), Ricky Templeton - Bus Driver - Crossville Elementary School (2022-177) (effective 9/6/22) and Randall Johnson - Custodian (12 months) - Geraldine High School (2022-178) (effective 9/7/22)
• approved the following volunteer coaches: Ider High School - Cody Feltman - baseball; Sylvania High School - Gary Talley - basketball and Valley Head High School - Jared Hulgan - football
• approved coaching supplements for Sylvania High School
• approved the following contracts: Sep. 8, 2022 Contracts Report, Luette Benefield - contract band teacher - Collinsville High School (summer, school year) and Jordan Todd King - CNP worker (1-hour) - Henagar Jr. High School
• approved the following superintendent’s recommendations, comments and reports:
- permission to place personnel pending board approval.
- accepted DeKalb County Schools Wellness Policy
- approved kindergarten report card, rubric and policy
- approved the following support personnel substitute rates proposal effective 9/1/22:
• Bus driver regular route from $60 to $75 and tech route from $30 to $37.50
• Secretaries, custodians, aides, CNP and store workers 4-hour from $32 to $45, 6-hour from $48 to $65 and 7-hour from $56 to $75
The next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 18, 2022, with a work session at 4:30 and a regular meeting at 5 p.m. in the meeting room of the Facilities Building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.