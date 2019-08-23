According to the Office of Institutional Planning and Assessment, approximately 20 percent of the students at Northeast Alabama Community College last fall were non traditionally-aged students. Non traditionally-aged students are defined as students who are over 25 who are returning to college to complete an undergraduate degree or undertake an undergraduate degree for the first time.
There is a national trend to get away from a defining age and to consider the following criteria in defining the non-traditional student: not having a traditional high school diploma, having one or more dependents, delaying postsecondary enrollment, attending school part-time, stopping out of a degree program for different reasons, being employed full time, and being a single caregiver (aacu.org).
According to https://www.CommunityCollegeReview.com it is becoming more common for high school graduates to delay their college entry. Some will choose to work to get experience before pursuing a degree, and even to make money to pay for getting a degree.
Northeast has classes day and evening, as well as many online. Advisors will help students with just the right schedule to fit a busy lifestyle. The College and Career Planning Center will help with career choices, as well as transfers to four-year universities after Northeast. Prospective students have many options and our staff will help students find one that fits career/education goals. The Office of College and Career Planning is located in the George C. Wallace Administration Building, Office 112.
Should tutors be needed, students have access to many and it’s free. Contact Juliah Sanford, Director of the Developmental Studies Support Programs and College Retention in the Student Center, Office 113.
Financial aid is available for those who qualify and meet the requirements. Prospective students are encouraged to complete the free FAFSA online at FAFSA.gov to see if they qualify. Scholarships and student loans may also be available. The Financial Aid Office staff will help. They are located in the George C. Wallace Administration Building, near the lobby.
If you are a non traditionally-aged prospective student, please contact our Admissions Office today. You will receive help each step of the way. The Admissions Office is located in the Student Center, Office 115.
For more information about entering NACC, go to www.nacc.edu or download our free App from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Follow NACC on social media.
