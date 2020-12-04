Broadway to again host Walk Through Bethlehem

Returning for its second year, Broadway Baptist Church in Rainsville is hosting its Walk Through Bethlehem, an interactive outdoor family experience following Mary and Joseph’s footsteps as they make their way through Bethlehem.
The three-night, free outdoor living re-creation of Bethlehem is Friday, Dec. 11, through Sunday, Dec. 13.
Broadway Baptist Church Youth Minister John Prose said if you’ve ever wondered in silence where God is during challenging times, you shared the sentiments of the town of Bethlehem.
“This year has been marked by incredibly difficult circumstances and left many [with the] feeling of where is God,” he said. “For the town of Bethlehem, it has been 400 years of this feeling, until one night a baby was born and changed everything.”
Prose invites the public to come and experience the hope that Christ brought that first Christmas as they experience the sights, smells and sounds of the people who found hope.
“We want to transport guests back to the city of Bethlehem to the week of Jesus’ birth through sounds of a busy market place, the sight of live animals and the people that you would typically find in that city,” he said.
A drama performance will also highlight the significant events in the life of Jesus, including his time on the cross and, ultimately, his resurrection.
Along the way, attendees will see shepherds, angels, wisemen and many others in the village, as they help unfold the story of Jesus the Messiah’s birth.
“Our hope for this year is the total time on campus be about 45 minutes for guests,” Prose said. “It takes just over 15 minutes to walk through the city and the drama takes about another 15 minutes with a slight wait as it fills up.”
This year, he said they have made changes to the city and drama to accommodate Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regulations and do their part to help fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Attendees will be ushered in groups of the people they made reservations for. The event is free and open to the public. However, “due to COVID-19, advance reservations are required and can be made by either calling the church office at 256-638-4219 or following the link below,” said Prose.
Walk Through Bethlehem dates and times are as follows:
• Dec. 11 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
• Dec. 12 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
• Dec. 13 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
To make reservations online, visit https://host.tablesready.com/p/book/add/bbcwtb.
Prose said for their church members, like many others, this year has been filled with uncertainties and continuing their Walk Through Bethlehem is a way of providing hope and normality during these unusual times.
Prose said this Christmas season look towards hope in Christ.
“Jesus brings hope and that’s why we wanted to do [the Walk Through Bethlehem] this year,” he said. “To let people know there is hope even during a pandemic.”
Broadway Baptist Church is located at 99 McCurdy Ave. S in Rainsville.
