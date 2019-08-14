Huntsville-based WHNT News 19 is mourning the loss of one of its own.
The station announced Ivy Anderson, a multi-media journalist at the station since January, died Friday. She was 22.
WHNT anchor Jerry Hayes said in a Facebook post on his station account Anderson died in her sleep. The station later said Anderson died of natural causes and medical test results won’t be available for up to 12 weeks.
Anderson joined WHNT in January after graduating from the University of Alabama. While at Alabama, she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority and was the founder of the Rotaract Club.
“We’re heart-broken to hear this news. She had much more of her life to live and leaves us way too soon,” WHNT News 19 General Manager Stan Pylant said. “Ivy was a rising star and hard-working journalist. Our hearts go out to her family, friends and colleagues. We’re hurting and we are missing her greatly.”
Anderson was a native of Chattanooga, Tenn. She celebrated her 22nd birthday Aug. 4.
Funeral services are planned for Tuesday at North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home in Hixson, Tenn. Memorial contributions may be made to Ashton Kutcher’s Sex Trafficking Prevention, THORN at www.thorn.org; or the American Diabetes Association at www.donations.diabetes.org.
