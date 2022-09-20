County-wide fall cleanup scheduled to begin Oct. 12
Metro Graphics

The DeKalb County Commission announces the 2022 “fall clean-up” begins Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Each year, the commission in partnership with Republic Services Inc. sponsors a spring cleanup initiative to promote the disposal of unwanted items in hopes of decreasing litter and waste in DeKalb County. This year there will also be one in the fall. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.