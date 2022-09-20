County-wide fall cleanup scheduled to begin Oct. 12

The DeKalb County Commission announces the 2022 “fall clean-up” begins Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Each year, the commission in partnership with Republic Services Inc. sponsors a spring cleanup initiative to promote the disposal of unwanted items in hopes of decreasing litter and waste in DeKalb County. This year there will also be one in the fall.
Commission President Ricky Harcrow this year, the landfill services are available to the county at no charge for DeKalb County Residents. (Not for commercial use)
“They’re good enough to set these dumpsters out for us from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and not charge us for it,” he said. “Mr. David Hollingshead, we appreciate you being here today, and thank you so much for your help - community action efforts.”
The dumpster service is free for the local community to use on specific dates and times.
The Republic Services Sand Valley Landfill will have dumpsters open to the public during the following days of April:
• Wednesday, 12 through Saturday, 15, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Wednesday, 19 through Saturday, 22, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Residents are encouraged to use this opportunity to dispose of unwanted large items that won’t fit in their containers, such as appliances and furniture, etc.
The following items are not allowed: tires, paint, batteries or hazardous waste.
Roger Byrd, with the county’s solid waste management, would be onsite to see that things run smoothly.
These services are a way to allow the community to dispose of items free of charge and the initiative helps keep waste from being thrown out on the side of the roadways, creeks and streams.
According to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, when citizens are surveyed about pollution problems, litter and trash are usually considered the number one problem.
Whether it is garbage, construction debris deliberately dropped on the roadside, or paper and debris left in a parking lot, it all travels to our rivers and lakes when it rains.
Clean out your closets, attics, garage, store room and basement, and bring your throwaway items to the Sand Valley Landfill.
The Republic Services Sand Valley Landfill is located at 3345 County Road 209, Collinsville.
