Voter registration deadline is Monday, October 24

Alabamians have until Monday, Oct. 24 to register to vote for the Nov. 8 General Election.
Some other important dates to keep in mind:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Alabamians have until Monday, Oct. 24 to register to vote for the Nov. 8 General Election.
Some other important dates to keep in mind:
Oct. 24 – Deadline for eligible Alabamians to postmark their voter registration applications or until the close of business on that same date to return their physical registration applications to the local Board of Registrars’ Office located at 111 Grand Avenue SW, Suite 105, Fort Payne, AL 35967.
All online registrations at alabamavotes.gov or through the mobile app “Vote for Alabama” must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. to be eligible for the General Election.
Oct. 31: Deadline to receive absentee ballot applications by mail.
Nov. 3: Last day to turn in absentee applications by hand to Absentee Election Manager Todd Greeson at the Circuit Clerk's office inside the DeKalb County Courthouse.
Nov. 7: Last day to return absentee ballots by hand to the Circuit Clerk's office inside the DeKalb County Courthouse.
Nov. 8: Election Day
Many local offices were decided in the Primary earlier this year, but the local ballot does include races such as U.S. House District 4, U.S. Senate (Richard Shelby’s seat), State Board of Education, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, Treasurer, Auditor, commissioner of Agriculture and Industries, Public Service Commission, and Alabama Supreme Court.
The Libertarian Party qualified several candidates to appear on the ballot this time, so a run-off election may be required before we know who wins these seats unless there are clear majorities won.
The ballot will also include several statewide amendments that The Times-Journal will explain in an upcoming issue.
To register to vote in Alabama, you must be a U.S. citizen and an Alabama resident who is 18 years or older on or by Election day, and the prospective voter cannot be convicted of a disqualifying felony nor declared mentally incompetent.
The Board of Registrars will mail a voter identification card upon determining that an applicant is eligible to vote in DeKalb County. The voter identification card will provide the name and address of the assigned voting place as well as a listing of the various districts in which a voter lives.
For questions or concerns, please contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at (334) 242-7210 or the county Board of Registrars office at (256) 845-8598.
Learn more at https://www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
A mainly sunny sky. High 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear to partly cloudy. Widespread frost likely. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:51:03 AM
Sunset: 06:04:42 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: NW @ 3 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:51:52 AM
Sunset: 06:03:29 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: NW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Clear to partly cloudy. Widespread frost likely. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:52:42 AM
Sunset: 06:02:17 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: WSW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Clear. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:53:32 AM
Sunset: 06:01:06 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: S @ 7 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:54:23 AM
Sunset: 05:59:56 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: SSE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:55:13 AM
Sunset: 05:58:47 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: SE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:56:05 AM
Sunset: 05:57:39 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.