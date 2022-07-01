ALDOT limiting road closures during holiday travel period

As an added precaution during the heavily traveled Fourth of July holiday, the Alabama Department of Transportation is doing its part for road safety by having no temporary lane closures on Alabama interstates after noon on Friday, July 1 through midnight, Monday, July 4.
Although ALDOT construction work zones will not be active during the holiday, there will be some work zone materials along the road and reduced speed limits will be in effect in many areas. Drivers taking to Alabama roads for the Fourth of July holiday should allow extra time to reach their destination. AAA predicts car travel volume during the Independence Day holiday weekend will break previous records.
