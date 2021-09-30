Gadsden, Ala. -- Gadsden State Community College recently released the names of the 2020-21 graduating class. The local graduates are:
Collinsville – Miguel Arellano, Trevor Arnold, Elizabeth Barrientos, Maria Barrientos, Aella Corizzi, Rebekah Hawkins, Hayden Hayes, Cristina Hernandez Barrientos, Hannah Hood, April Leath, Angel Leon, Haley Looney, Samantha Morales, Alma Palacios, Karla Rodriguez Villalta, Zachary Warnken
Crossville – Andrew Driskill
Dawson – Kayla Carroll
Fort Payne – Shelby Baker, Brittany Clark, Jerry Cothran, Kara Dodd, Latasha George, Jessica Green, Thomas Killian, Yaneth Zavala Sandoval
Fyffe – Amanda Wilks
Geraldine – Hayden Young
Mentone – Jessica Easler
Rainsville – Shawndon Gilbert, Chasity Hilley, Colton Jones, Tiffany Patterson
