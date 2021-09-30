Gadsden, Ala. -- Gadsden State Community College recently released the names of the 2020-21 graduating class. The local graduates are:

Collinsville – Miguel Arellano, Trevor Arnold, Elizabeth Barrientos, Maria Barrientos, Aella Corizzi, Rebekah Hawkins, Hayden Hayes, Cristina Hernandez Barrientos, Hannah Hood, April Leath, Angel Leon, Haley Looney, Samantha Morales, Alma Palacios, Karla Rodriguez Villalta, Zachary Warnken

Crossville – Andrew Driskill

Dawson – Kayla Carroll

Fort Payne – Shelby Baker, Brittany Clark, Jerry Cothran, Kara Dodd, Latasha George, Jessica Green, Thomas Killian, Yaneth Zavala Sandoval

Fyffe – Amanda Wilks

Geraldine – Hayden Young

Mentone – Jessica Easler

Rainsville – Shawndon Gilbert, Chasity Hilley, Colton Jones, Tiffany Patterson

