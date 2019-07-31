Dog owners across the county brought their fur babies out to Dog Days of Summer Saturday to Fort Payne Feed and Garden for treats, art, photos and exercise.
The event started at 9 a.m. and Karmen Smith, owner of Fort Payne Feed and Garden, was there making sure the dogs and their owners felt welcome.
“We’ve had a steady flow of people come in already,” she said. “This is the third year we have had this event and I think this one has turned out to be the best.”
Alice Pettyjohn, owner of Alice Circle in Rainsville, had a dog paw painting station set up and she said she had the opportunity to paint several paw prints before 10:00 p.m.
Smith said the reason for the event was to give pet owners and their dogs something to do that was inexpensive and close to home.
“Some people treat their dogs like they treat their children,” she said. “They love them like family and they like to take them out and do stuff with them. We know that people love their pets and this event gives people the opportunity to spend some time with their dog without costing them a lot of money.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.