The Fort Payne City Council held a special called meeting Tuesday to vote on ordinances needed to be passed in a certain time frame.
Ordinance 2020-02 was passed in regards to the Small Cell Technology in the city limits.
The ordinance was passed in coordination with Alabama Senate Bill 172, introduced in the Alabama Legislature earlier in this year’s session, proposes small cell tower legislation that dictates the installation of towers on public rights-of-way.
The council also passed Resolution 2020-03 that authorizes an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for roadwork at DeSoto State Park.
The council also announced:
• the cancellation of the annual Fiddler’s Convention that is normally held in mid-May.
• the cancellation of the annual Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce Mayor’s Cup golf tournament.
• the postponement of the City Picnic.
The council will meet again next Tuesday at City Hall at noon.
