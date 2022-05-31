Singing with the Stars set to return

After a two-year break caused by COVID-19, Teddy Gentry’s Singing With The Stars is returning on June 16 at 6 p.m. at the Tom Bevill Lyceum on the campus of Northeast Alabama Community College as part of Fan Appreciation Week.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Proceeds benefit the DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center.
The Master of Ceremonies for the evening will be Jerry Hayes, news anchor
for WHNT-TV.
The show features a talent contest with performances by young singers from area schools.
A panel of judges will be voting to determine the winners as they compete for First, Second, and Third place prizes.
The rising stars are Karlie Mann from Ider School, Anna Beth McSpadden from Sylvania, Paxton Price from Valley Head, Sophia Wills from Collinsville, Charlee Rosener from Geraldine, Georgie Cole from Ruhama, Laney Travis who is home-schooled, and Molly Mauney, Madison Chatman, and Branson Jones all from Fort Payne High School.
While the judge’s votes are tallied, the crowd will enjoy a concert by the local group Wildwood.
The highlight of the evening is a grand finale when Teddy Gentry joins all the singers on stage to perform “Play Me Some Mountain Music”!
Make your plans to enjoy a memorable night of music. Your attendance encourages local people involved in music and supports the mission of the Children’s Advocacy Center to reduce the trauma of child abuse.
Tickets may be purchased by calling the Advocacy Center at 256-997-9700.
Fan Appreciation Week will also include the Fans Songwriters’ Showcase the same weekend. Tickets can be purchased online at www.nacc.edu or by calling the Alabama Fan Club at 256-845-1646. All seats are reserved and seating is limited.
The band Alabama will perform a Fan Appreciation Concert exclusivel for pre-paid members of the Alabama Fan Club on June 18.
Fan Appreciation Week is scheduled to complete on June 19 with an event at Randy Owen’s farm called Fandemonium on the Farm.
Fan Appreciation Week events all raise money for worthy causes, including through the June Jam Foundation and St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital.
