Boom Days performer: Where and when

Boom Days 2023

performance lineup

Main Stage

Friday, Sept. 15

6 p.m. Chasing Payne

8 p.m. “Night Moves” Tribute to Bob Seger

Saturday, Sept. 16

3 p.m. The Underwoods

4:30 p.m. Dooley’s Blue Revue

6 p.m. Boys in the Band – Alabama Tribute

8 p.m. Boots and Roots Tour: Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye

Coal and Iron Building

Inside

Sara Roe 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Outside

Adam Fields 12 p.m-1 p.m

Jess Goggans 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Pete’s Alley

Dusty Smith 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

City Park Stage

The Locals 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Bear Creek Retrievers 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Kids Area in City Park

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wristbands are $10, sold under the pavilion behind statues.

