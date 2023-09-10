Boom Days 2023
performance lineup
Main Stage
Friday, Sept. 15
6 p.m. Chasing Payne
8 p.m. “Night Moves” Tribute to Bob Seger
Saturday, Sept. 16
3 p.m. The Underwoods
4:30 p.m. Dooley’s Blue Revue
6 p.m. Boys in the Band – Alabama Tribute
8 p.m. Boots and Roots Tour: Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye
Coal and Iron Building
Inside
Sara Roe 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Outside
Adam Fields 12 p.m-1 p.m
Jess Goggans 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Pete’s Alley
Dusty Smith 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
City Park Stage
The Locals 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Bear Creek Retrievers 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Kids Area in City Park
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wristbands are $10, sold under the pavilion behind statues.
