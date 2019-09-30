Progress for new school

Chris Clark, field coordinator with RA-LIN and Associates, Inc., presented the Fort Payne school board with a progress report last week on the construction management of the new elementary school.
The new school, located at the intersection of 49th Street and Gault Avenue, has been under construction since May 1 and is set to be completed Aug. 20, 2020. As of the meeting on Thursday, the construction companies working on the school, Baggette Construction, Inc. and Valley Joist, Inc., had approximately 26 percent of the project finished.
The project value totals $19.8 million and the current cost billed to date is $4.8 million. The site will see 100,566 square footage on 21 acres with 47 classrooms.
Clark said the company uses the following quality assurance and control to monitor the project's progress:
• Material Testing
• OAC every two weeks and preinstall meetings
• multiple field visits per week
• PROCORE software for all communication and documentation and MultiVista for progress photo documentation.
During the quality testing of the site, Clark said 899 cubic yards of unsuitable soil has had to be replaced but all other testing including concrete, masonry and steel, have been satisfactory.
The construction companies have the set date in Aug. of next year to finish and Clark said they are working 10 hour days and many Saturdays in order to meet or even move up that goal.
“Currently, they are tracking on schedule as of now and the contractual completion date for Baggette [Construction] is Aug. 20 of 2020 and that’s based on the notice to proceed, when they were awarded the job along with the specified calendar date that they have to complete work in,” Clark said.
Once the project is further along and the facility is enclosed, the estimated date of completion may change, he said.
“When the building gets enclosed and is dried in and they’re basically working on the inside, then we’ll be able to tell exactly when they should be done,” he said. “We can’t necessarily pin down a new finish date but as we get further along we’ll be able to.”
The board also:
• approved the following minutes: Aug. 26, 2019 first Budget Hearing, Aug. 29, 2019 final Budget Hearing and Aug. 19, 2019 regular monthly meeting.
• heard a presentation from Col. John Walker, ROTC instructor at FPHS, and Cadet Captain Kristen Fowler on the program’s marksmanship awards. (Look for a full story on Fowler in a future edition of the Times-Journal.)
• approved the recommendation of Amy Church as a system-wide EL teacher effective Oct. 1, 2019 and non-renew her contract on May 22, 2020.
• approved Cole Peters as an Assistant Track Coach at FPHS effective for the 2019-2020 school year.
• approved Crystal Templeton as a CNP worker at FPMS effective Oct. 1, 2019 and non-renew her contract on May 22, 2020.
• approved the additions to the following substitute personnel list effective for the 2019-2020 school year: CNP, EDP and teacher.
• approved the following requests for out-of-state travel:
- Shane Byrd, principal at FPMS: fifth and sixth grade Cross Country Team, Oct. 18, 2019, Menlo Cross Country Meet at Menlo, Georgia.
- Brian Jett, athletic director and FPHS principal: FPHS Marching Band, Peach State Marching Festival in Rome, Georgia Oct. 26, 2019, FPHS FFA student representatives and Faculty advisor, Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019 at the FFA National Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, FPHS Boys Varsity Basketball teams Nov. 21, 23 and 25, 2019 at Chattooga High School in Summerville, Georgia.
• approved the August 2019 financial statements and bank reconciliation reports.
• selected Kathy Prater as the delegate to the Alabama Association of Schools Boards 2019 Convention and Delegate Assembly to be held Dec. 5-7, 2019 in Birmingham, Alabama.
• selected Carolyn Martin as the alternate delegate to the Alabama Association of Schools Boards 2019 Convention and Delegate Assembly to be held Dec. 5-7, 2019 in Birmingham, Alabama.
• approved the next meeting for Oct. 24, 2019 at 6 p.m. in the conference room of the Central Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.