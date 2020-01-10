Stewart, Beck to be honored at APA Media Summit Feb. 7

Fort Payne, AL (35967)

Today

Variable clouds with showers and strong thunderstorms this afternoon. Damaging winds with some storms. High 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 43F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.