Rainsville creates temporary position for city court

During Monday night's brief meeting, the Rainsville City Council approved creating a new part-time, temporary court magistrate position.
Rainsville Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt said they have discussed hiring a part-time court magistrate on a temporary trial basis for the Rainsville City Court system.
Councilman Arlan “Monk” Blevins said the position would be utilized until the end of September when the council would evaluate.
The court magistrate will work during court nights and deal with preliminary and monetary matters at $40 per night. The regular court is held on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m. All court sessions are handled in the court and council chambers at the annex building, 98 McCurdy Ave S, next door to city hall.
Lingerfelt said the magistrate would have to be certified into the city's court system, they would begin taking applications this week.
The council unanimously approved the part-time, temporary court magistrate position and pay rate during the Monday night meeting.
The council also heard updates from the following departments:
Rainsville Police Chief Michael Edmondson announced the extension of amnesty month until the end of March as the department continues its efforts to clean up existing warrants. He said currently, they have received about $15,00 in payments.
Rainsville Fire Chief Willimac Wright announced the fire department received a $25,000 COVID-19 Assistance to Firefighters Grant funding the purchase of disposable personal protective equipment (PPE).
The council also:
• approved placing a street light at the DeKalb Ambulance Service’s new location along Alabama HWY 75 North in Rainsville.
• approved the emergency placement of three culverts on Browns Chapel Road at $1,500 from Kevin Brown Construction.
• approved to hire Stanley Hollingsworth as a part-time officer for the Rainsville Police Department at the rate of $14.97.
• approved to hire Johnathan Langley as a part-time officer for the Rainsville Police Department at the rate of $14.97.
• approved the heating and cooling system's replacement at the Rainsville Fire Department at $75,35 from DeKalb Refrigeration.
• approved Resolution 03-01-2021(A), awarding the 2007 Ford Bucket Truck Bid to T.J. Enterprise at $18,000.
• approved Resolution 03-01-2021(B), awarding the bid to replace three culverts on Everett Road to Kevin Brown Construction at $ 4,600.
Councilman Brandon Freeman was absent from Monday night's meeting.
The next council meeting is scheduled for March 15, 2021, with a workshop at 4 p.m. and a regular session at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.