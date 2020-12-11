We hope our readers will consider giving to local charities that serve the community. Over the holidays, we will be telling you more about some of these organizations and how you can help.
Who: Fort Payne/DeKalb County Entrepreneurial Center (E-Center)
What they do: Their mission has three pillars, according to Board President Vicky Kirby. The first is education with programs for K-12 schools to plant the concept of opportunity in budding entrepreneurs so they can set their sights on growing and prospering in a business of their own. The second pillar is equipping anyone who has an entrepreneurial spirit and determination with the right resources to start a new business or grow and expand an existing business. Third, the E-Center seeks to empower anyone regardless of race, age or ability who has the desire to re-enter the workforce or become an entrepreneur.
Kirby said there are thousands of existing programs that many people are not even aware exist to help people start businesses and create opportunities. The E-Center also works to help veterans in particular, as well as people who are rebuilding their lives after overcoming substance abuse issues, giving them a second chance at life. Mentorship and teaching new skills like how to file for a patent on a new product, create a business plan or properly complete paperwork to secure a bank loan are at the core of the efforts to optimize professional potential and build self-sufficiency.
The E-Center is in the process of developing two-story, 50,000 square feet facility inside a former downtown sock mill at 800 Gault Avenue NW in Fort Payne for hosting various start-up businesses, civic organizations, students or individuals, to initiate or incubate a business or an idea.
The E-Center helps budding entrepreneurs with affordable space so businesses can eventually grow and expand into other locations in town. The first floor will include retail storefront displays while a dining space can build upon the culinary skills being taught at the local high school. Adults and youth participants will utilize different spaces inside with programs serving all ages.
What they need: Kirby said preliminary architectural designs are being completed and the nonprofit is raising $5 million toward renovating the building. As a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to community improvement, contributions are deductible.
How to help: Contact vickyfpdec@gmail.com.
Does your tax-deductible organization need a shout-out? Drop us a line at news@times-journal.com to let us know how you improve lives in the community and where we can find out more.
