Rainsville to apply for grant to improve Wastewater Treatment

The Rainsville City Council held a public hearing Monday night discussing the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant to aid in servicing the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Grant Consultant Terry Acuff of Community Consultants addressed the council stating the purpose for the hearing was due to the city’s adopted Citizen Participation Program that is designed to achieve improved communication, understanding and cooperation between citizens and city officials through a neighborhood community structure.
“Anytime you apply for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) you are required to have a public hearing where you notify the public that you’re considering applying for a CDBG program,” he said.
Acuff said the ARC grant the city is considering applying for would be utilized to service the sewer system and is funded with (CDBG) projects managed by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).
“51% of the residents that benefit from the project had to be of low and moderate-income and a survey is conducted to make sure that happens,” he said.
With the grant, the city can target a wide range of updates to its sewer plant.
“What we are looking at doing is rehabbing some of your sewer lines, fixing manholes and infiltration issues,” said Acuff. “You’re not the only one with [infiltration issues], every municipal sewer system has these problems, some are worse than others.”
Lingerfelt said the recently approved maintenance to the city’s sewer lines by Jones Utility Service, who is evaluating the conditions of the utility pipes, identifying leaks, clogs and other issues, ties into the servicing to come via the grant.
“Some of the things he's testing for is to get to the point where they can work on it with this grant,” he said.
As far as funding is concerned, Acuff said for a city the size of Rainsville, at least a 10% match would be required depending on the cost of the project. Since the city is combining CDBG and ARC projects, it is considered a “transitional county.”
“So basically, it’s a 50/50 match with the ARC funds but the CDBG will match it and that will reduce your match cost,” he said.
The council approved to adopt Resolution 08-02-2021(A), on moving forward with the CDBG ARC grant.
Monday evening, the council also heard from City Engineer Sam Phillips, who updated attendees on the recently negotiated price with Wiregrass Construction Company Inc.
Phillips said since bids for the city’s resurfacing project opened on July 7, 2021, the only bid made was from Wiregrass Construction Company of Guntersville.
“According to the Alabama Bid Law, if you get one quote, you can negotiate a reduced price and that’s what we did,” he said.
Phillips said their mobilization, including all activities and associated costs for transportation of contractor’s personnel, equipment and operating supplies to the site came in “extremely high.”
After discussing with Wiregrass, Phillips said rather than utilizing a striping contractor from South Alabama, the company opted to use J C Cheek Contractors, Inc. who is local.
“He got a price from J C Cheek and it reduced the price by $11,993.84 and that brought our bid price down to $277,616.04,” said Phillips.
Phillips said with the saved revenue, the city is adding Hicks Street to its street paving project, which includes Malcolm Avenue, Rabbit Run Road, Tucker Road and Santileon Lane.
He said Hicks Street is 440 feet long and including it in the project would run at an estimated cost of $9,834.00.
The council unanimously accepted the negotiated price of $277,616.04 from Wiregrass Construction Company Inc with a reduction of $11,993.84 from the previous cost of $289,609.88.
The council also:
• approved Resolution 08-02-2021 (B) on the surplus of (4) laptops purchased with an LSTA 2009 grant from the Rainsville Library
• approved replacement of pipes on Oak Street, Kain Avenue and Kirk Road BY Brown Construction at the cost of $6,000.
• approved the paving of Wade Street, Williamham Street and Nappier Street at the cost of $10,000.
• approved the resignation of Tommy Knox from the Rainsville Public Works department after 37 years of service.
• approved to post a mechanics position with the Rainsville Public Works department with applications accepted until Aug. 10 at 4 p.m.
• approved the request to cancel the rezoning of Tim Byrum Property in Rainsville at 1810 Main Street West made by the individual who previously set up the property for rezoning consideration.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Aug. 16, 2021, with a workshop at 4 p.m. and a regular session at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.