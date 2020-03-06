Fort Payne, Alabama – DTPM, Inc. is proud to announce the development of a novel test for COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), also known as the Wuhan Coronavirus. DTPM is a nationwide provider of laboratory products, services, and solutions partnering with laboratories since 1993 to provide instrumentation, custom molecular assays, supplies, and ongoing service/support. In response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), validation of the new assay is currently being conducted at Tide Laboratories, LLC, a High Complexity CLIA-Certified laboratory. DTPM and Tide are working with the CDC to gain rapid approval. Our goal is to provide the first commercial diagnostic test available to the United States.
Collectively, the staff at DTPM have over 26 years of experience establishing laboratories and over 30 years of research experience. In response to the recent influx of Coronavirus cases in the United States, the FDA issued new “Emergency Use” guidelines that promote the development of novel assays capable of diagnosing COVID-19. DTPM has developed over 130 molecular assays, four of which detect other strains of the Coronavirus (Coronavirus 229E, Coronavirus HKU1, Coronavirus NL63, Coronavirus OC43).
Our director of Research and Development at DTPM stated that “preliminary testing is very encouraging; and we are currently applying with the CDC to obtain Emergency Use Authorization for our molecular assay to be used diagnostically.” He and our Director of Laboratory Operations have been in communication with the CDC and other agencies this week to process the required documentation to support this initiative. It is DTPM’s goal to release the assay for diagnostic testing within the next few weeks.
DTPM is one of the nation’s largest providers of comprehensive laboratory solutions.
A quarter of a century after its founding, DTPM continues to grow and advance the options available for medical facilities, physicians’ offices, drug courts, and other laboratories to affordably perform needed toxicology tests and maintain state-of-the-art services.
The local office is located on Airport Road in Fort Payne.
