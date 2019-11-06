Spring 2020 registration now underway

Spring semester 2020 registration is currently underway at Northeast Alabama Community College. Make an appointment with your advisor. If you don’t yet have one, call or go by the NACC Admissions Office, and you can get the help you need. The Admissions Office is located in the Student Center. Admissions applications can be completed online.
Regular registration is Jan. 6. Classes will begin on Jan. 7. Registration will continue through Jan. 8.
NACC is known for providing one of the greatest educational values based on its low tuition and high quality programs of study. NACC has a wide range of courses leading to high quality associate degrees. Their programs help place students on the pathway to chosen careers and lifelong success. Choosing a career that corresponds with your skills and interests give students the best chance at achieving career satisfaction. Visit the College and Career Planning Center, in person or online, to find the tools needed. The College and Career Planning Center is located in the Wallace Administration Building, Office 112.
The Financial Aid Office can help students meet their financial needs. The office is located in the George C. Wallace Administration Building, Room 101. Financial aid help sessions are held on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Student Center, Room 111.
What do students say?
Kylie Ward said, “NACC was my number one choice for attending college because I know I am getting a quality education at a reasonable cost. Faculty and staff make sure students learn everything they need to become successful students and designers of their future.”
Jay Lea said, “Attending Northeast allows me to connect with my teachers because classes are smaller. The faculty at Northeast are down to Earth and care about my future career.”
NACC offers students plenty of great ways to find new interests and make friends through student activities. Beyond academics, NACC holds many popular events during the spring semester, such as a theatre production, arts and humanities speakers’ forum, Sand Mountain Soiree, and many others. Check out the events calendar on their website, mobile app or social media sites.
For additional college information, go to www.nacc.edu or download our free app at the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. You can also follow NACC on social media.
