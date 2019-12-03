Weekend fire consumes local bed and breakfast

The Weathers’ Place Bed and Breakfast built in 1853 burned Sunday night at around 8:20 p.m.
Valley Head Fire Chief Dustin Burt said the Weathers’ Place Bed and Breakfast was fully involved when they arrived at the premises on Alabama Highway 137 Sunday night.
According to Burt, there were no casualties, and no one was inside.
Burt said firefighters from Valley Head, Mentone, Hammondville, and Henagar volunteer fire departments responded to the fire.
According to Burt, he and a fire investigator were set to visit the remains of the building on Monday. Burt said it will be difficult to determine the cause of the fire due to the age of the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.