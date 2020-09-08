Young writer brings home award after another winning entry

Bria Cecil Moses, of Crossville, was awarded first place in the 2020 Alabama Public Television Young Writers Contest in the second-grade division for her book “Anna’s Alliteration Adventure.”
The APT Young Writers Contest is an educational outreach initiative of Alabama Public Television that showcases creative stories and artwork by young talented children throughout the state. The contest is advertised via commercials on PBS’s APT channel.
According to www.aptv.org, children in grades kindergarten through third are eligible to participate in the writer's contest by writing and illustrating their own work of fiction, non-fiction, poetry or prose.
Bria Moses is an eight-year-old, third-grade student of Geraldine High School, daughter of Nick and Holly Moses. She has been writing for two years, and her favorite types of books to write are action.
Bria was also the previous winner of the 2018 Alabama Public Television Young Writers Contest in the Kindergarten division for her first book, “Eagle Girl.”
“I have three sisters [Karissa, Nickalya and Inara], I am the middle kid,” she said.
Bria said the inspiration for her winning entree came from her second-grade teacher.
“My teacher, Mrs. Stiefel, at school, was teaching alliteration, and I was really good at alliteration, so I thought I would write a book about it,” she said.
Bria said her teacher, who she described as really nice, has since transferred to teach at Fyffe High School, and she misses her.
The 16-page book features various characters, including Nataly, Anna, Zack and Sophia, and follows Anna as she begins her adventures in her classroom while she is thinking about alliteration.
“She is messing with her necklace and it got really bright and she closed her eyes, and when she opened them she was in a forest,” said Bria.
The characters are tasked with helping Anna save their world from a bomb that would destroy their world through a series of events.
“They took her to the password person. They only knew that [the password] was two words. Anna looked on the security camera and could read his lips, and she realized it was an alliteration,” Bria said.
The book itself took Bria about a week to complete. She used crafts supplies to draw her characters and portrayed them how she wanted.
“My mom types it, I just tell her, and she types it and then prints out the pages,” said Bria.
The contest began on October 1, 2019. Winners were announced over the summer with entries judged by a panel created by APT.
Bria said she was excited her book won.
“It was really fun writing the book, and I really owe it all to my teacher,” she said.
Bria’s mother, Holly Moses, a Kindergarten teacher in Marshall County, expressed her excitement for her daughter's achievement.
Winners usually travel to Montgomery with their families for the Alabama Book Festival, where the APT Young Writers Awards Ceremony. However, this year the ceremony was not held.
As a first-place winner, Bria said she received a book, trophy and a Chromebook in the mail.
“I was happy. My Chromebook is really fun,” she said.
According to Bria, she plans to continue writing. Besides writing, she also enjoys climbing trees and sports, and she hopes to play basketball this fall.
The APT Young Writers Contest is produced by APT and is based on the Reading Rainbow Young Writers and Illustrators Contest, a concept developed by WNED.
For more information, visit the APT Young Writers Contest at www.aptv.org.
