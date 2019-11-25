A visit to Santa's Workshop

On Thursday, Dec. 5, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Northeast Alabama Community College will host its fifth annual “Visit to Santa’s Workshop.” The second floor of the Cecil B. Word Learning Resources Center will be turned into a magical workshop with an assortment of holiday crafts, handmade ornaments, and games to share with children of the community. The event is most appropriate for children ages 2 through 10, and children should be accompanied by an adult.
The event is free, but a ticket will be required of each person upon entering. Beginning Nov. 18, tickets will be available online at https://naccsanta.eventbrite.com. If you need assistance with ticketing, please call or come by the Cecil B. Word Learning Resources Center.
Children can also visit with Santa. Parents are encouraged to bring a cell phone and take their child’s photo with Santa.
“This event is one that our students, faculty and community members look forward to all year long,” said Dr. Julia Everett, head librarian and division director of the Learning Resources Center. For more information about this event, contact Dr. Julia Everett by phone at 256-228-6001 or 256-638-4418, ext. 2226 or by email at everettj@nacc.edu, or contact Mrs. Dana Garner by phone at 256-228-6001 or 256-638-4418, ext. 2295 or by email at garnerd@nacc.edu.
