On May 30, 2021 officers arrested Charles Edward Jackson of Rainsville for five counts of Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, three counts of Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Distribution of Controlled Substance.
The Rainsville Police Department had received information that Jackson was selling illegal drugs. Members of the Rainsville Police Department, Fort Payne Police Department and the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office Major Crimes Unit worked together in a joint effort to locate and arrest Jackson. An operation led to Jackson selling illegal drugs to a subject in the presence of law enforcement officers. Once the exchange occurred, officers then moved in on Jackson and placed him under arrest.
A search warrant was then executed at the residence, which led to the discovery and seizure of multiple types of illegal drugs and narcotics.
Chief Michael Edmondson said, “It is our goal to put a stop to the distribution of illegal drugs in our city, and we will put every person in jail that we catch doing so. I’m proud of how all agencies involved worked together to accomplish this goal”.
On June 2, 2021, the Rainsville Police Department arrested Malik Dino for the offense of soliciting of providing support for an act of terrorism. This arrest comes after a lengthy investigation which lead to the discovery of his involvement with a terroristic organization that he provided support to. The investigation is still on-going. Dino is currently being held at the DeKalb County Detention Center.
