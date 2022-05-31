St. Joseph’s plays Taps for Memorial Day

Since Memorial Day in 2020, CBS News calls on musicians every year across the country to perform Taps in honor of those who have fallen protecting our country.
St. Joseph’s on-the-Mountain Episcopal Church in Mentone participated in this nationwide event.
At 3 p.m. the church bells began playing Taps, along with everyone across the country. Although St. Joseph’s plays Taps every day, on this past Memorial Day it felt different.
“Knowing we were participating with so many others across the country, all doing this for the same reason, honoring all those who gave their lives for our liberties,” said Joan Byrum a member of St. Joseph’s on-the-Mountain.
“Today there are very few topics which everyone can agree on but honoring the fallen is and will always be a topic everyone can agree on,” Byrum said.
This was the third year in a row where people all across the country played the recognizable, somber 24-note bugle call of Taps.
CBS Evening News correspondent Steve Hartman heard of Don Brittain’s story from 2012. Brittain sounded Taps from his balcony at sunset in 2012, Hartman thought this sentiment could be replicated but to honor those fallen.
So, during the CBS Evening News broadcast in 2020, Hartman launched Taps Across America. Hartman and CBS hope this nationwide tradition will continue, giving those an opportunity to pause and reflect for a moment on Memorial Day to pay tribute to fallen service men and women.
But if you would like to hear Taps being played on church bells feel free to drive, or walk, through Mentone. St. Joseph’s plays Taps every day at sunset for all in Mentone to hear and enjoy.
