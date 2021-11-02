About 300 loads of food at the VFW Fairgrounds on Saturday as Kudzu Millworks presented another food giveaway, working with One Generation Away, a Franklin, Tenn.-based non-profit 501(c)3 that works to bring fresh, healthy food directly to people in need.
Cars were already lined up as volunteers began sorting through 15,000-lbs. of food brought in on a grocery truck. It included fresh and healthy foods, as well as things that are easily prepared and cooked. The drive thru food distribution was first come first served until resources ran out. Recipients stayed in their vehicles as volunteers loaded the groceries.
OneGenAway co-founder Chris Whitney and Area Director Daelyn Houser were in Fort Payne during the event, as was Kudzu Millwork President Robb Wilson. Kudzu Millwork purchased All Temp Windows in 2014 and relocated to Fort Payne in March 2021, sponsoring the first food giveaway in May as a way of giving back to the community. Wilson said he hopes to see other companies step up and sponsor more mobile food pantries on a monthly basis.
Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine said the turnout of volunteers speaks volumes about the quality of the community.
The Mobile pantries provide fresh food through the help of local organizations, ministries and volunteers. To learn more about OneGenAway and signup to be notified about future distributions, visit https://www.onegenaway.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.